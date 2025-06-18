Air India flight AI2145 from Delhi to Bali was diverted back to Delhi on Wednesday as a safety precaution following reports of a volcanic eruption near Bali airport.

Air India flight AI2145 from Delhi to Bali was diverted back to Delhi on Wednesday as a safety precaution following reports of a volcanic eruption near Bali airport, according to an Air India spokesperson. The flight landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were taken off the plane.

Air India said it regrets the inconvenience and is offering hotel stays, full refunds, or free rescheduling for affected passengers.

In the statement Air India Spokesperson said, “Air India flight AI2145, on 18 June 2025 from Delhi to Bali, was advised to return to Delhi due to reports of volcanic eruption near the destination airport Bali, in the interest of safety. The flight safely landed back in Delhi, and all passengers have been disembarked.”

"Inconvenience caused to passengers is sincerely regretted and every effort has been made to minimise it by providing hotel accommodation to the affected passengers. Full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling has also been offered to them if opted," the statement further reads.

Earlier, a total of 83 flights in Air India's wide-body operations were cancelled, out of which 66 were Boeing 787 flights between June 12 and 17, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday.

DGCA held a high-level meeting with senior officials of Air India Ltd. and Air India Express, who are currently operating over 1,000 flights daily across domestic and international sectors.

"Between June 12 and June 17, 2025 (till 1800 hrs), a total of 83 flights in Air India's wide-body operations were cancelled, out of which 66 were Boeing 787 flights," DGCA said in a press release.

"A total of seven key focus areas were discussed during the session, centred on maintaining regulatory compliance and enhancing operational reliability," the release added.

The regulatory body also reviewed the impact of recent airspace closures, particularly over Iranian airspace. The closures have led to flight diversions, delays, and cancellations.