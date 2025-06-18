However, the regulator has mandated enhanced safety inspections for the airline’s fleet of 33 Boeing 787 jets.

Indian aviation safety regulator has revealed that it has not found any major safety concerns with Air India’s fleet of Boeing Co. (BA) 787 Dreamliner jets.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) published its report on Tuesday after holding a high-level meeting with senior executives of Air India.

The regulator noted that the meeting was convened to review the airline’s compliance with safety and passenger service norms, in light of the recent crash of the Air India flight AI171, which departed from Ahmedabad, India, en route to London.

“The recent surveillance conducted on Air India’s Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety concerns. The aircraft and associated maintenance systems were found to be compliant with existing safety standards,” the regulator said.

Boeing’s stock was down more than 1% at the time of writing. Shares of GE Aerospace (GE), which supplies the GEnx engines powering these Dreamliner jets, were down by 0.25%.

However, the regulator mandated enhanced safety inspections for the airline’s fleet of 33 Boeing 787 jets. It observed that 24 aircraft have already cleared the required checks, while four are undergoing inspection.

The Air India Boeing crash killed 241 passengers and crew on board, and 29 others on the ground at the site of the accident. One passenger managed to survive the harrowing incident.

The crash marked the worst disaster in civil aviation in over a decade.

This also comes days after Boeing struck a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to avoid criminal prosecution over two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max jet that killed 346 people.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<