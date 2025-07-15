IFALPA stated that the victims, which include the families of the Air India crew and passengers, deserve collective professionalism until the investigation concludes.

New Delhi: Amid the confusion prevailing over the preliminary report into Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) has said that it was too early to draw hasty conclusions. Earlier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) had condemned the "reckless and unfounded insinuation" that pilot suicide might be the cause of the tragic crash.



“While the preliminary report by its very nature raises many questions, it does not provide answers, and any extrapolation of its content can only be regarded as guesswork, which is not helpful to the good conduct of the investigation,” IFALPA said, noting that no safety recommendations were provided to the airlines at this stage. The statement added that the victims, which include the families of the crew and passengers, deserve collective professionalism until the investigation concludes.

IPCA Says Speculations Must End

"Until the official investigation is concluded and the final report is published, "any speculation, especially of such a grave nature, is unacceptable and must be condemned," the ICPA said in a statement. According to the preliminary report submitted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on July 12, the fuel control switches of the flight shifted or "transitioned" to the cut-off position three seconds after the aircraft became airborne. The fuel cut-off switches of both the engines transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 1 sec, it said.



The association expressed its unwavering support for the flight crew and ruled out the insinuation of pilot suicide. "Let us be unequivocally clear: there is absolutely no basis for such a claim at this stage, and invoking such a serious allegation based on incomplete or preliminary information is not only irresponsible, it is deeply insensitive to the individuals and families involved," it added.

'Pilot Suicide Claims Affect Dignity of Profession'

The ICPA pointed out that pilots undergo extensive psychological and professional screening, recurrent training, and operate under the highest standards of safety, responsibility, and mental fitness. To casually suggest pilot suicide in the absence of verified evidence is a gross violation of ethical reporting and a disservice to the dignity of the profession, it said.



"As aviation professionals, we trust and respect the rigorous investigative protocols established by competent authorities. These inquiries are designed to uncover facts methodically and without bias. Until the official investigation is concluded and the final report is published, any speculation, especially of such a grave nature, is unacceptable and must be condemned," the statement said.



"We call upon media organisations and public commentators to act with restraint, empathy, and respect for due process. The crew of Al 171 acted in line with their training and responsibilities under challenging conditions. They deserve support, not vilification based on conjecture. The ICPA remains committed to defending the integrity and well-being of our members and calls on all to uphold the principles of fairness and factual reporting," the pilots' association stressed. The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members; all but 1 passenger were killed. The crash also killed 19 people and injured 67 more on the ground.

