The pause allowed for Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet inspections and schedule adjustments due to airspace closures. Initially, a thrice-weekly Ahmedabad-London Heathrow service will replace the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick route, Air India said.

New Delhi: Air India has announced a phased resumption of its international flight operations, following a month-long ‘Safety Pause’ implemented in the aftermath of the tragic Air India Plane crash on June 12, 2025. The airline confirmed that partial services will resume from 1 August, with full restoration planned by 1 October 2025.

The Safety Pause was initiated to conduct comprehensive precautionary checks on the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet and to re-calibrate flight schedules amid ongoing airspace closures over Pakistan and parts of the Middle East. According to the airline, these measures were necessary to reaffirm its commitment to passenger safety and operational integrity.

As part of the revised schedule, Air India will launch thrice-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London Heathrow from 1 August to 30 September, temporarily replacing the five-weekly Ahmedabad–London Gatwick service.

Flight routes

Europe

Delhi–London (Heathrow): All 24 weekly flights have been fully restored, effective 16 July.

Delhi–Zurich: Frequency increased from four to five flights per week beginning 1 August.

To the Far East:

Delhi–Tokyo (Haneda): Full daily service resumes from 1 August.

Delhi–Seoul (Incheon): Service reinstated at five times a week starting 1 September.

North America:

Delhi–Chicago: Reduced to three flights weekly, with a temporary increase to four flights weekly in August.

Delhi–New York (JFK): Service reduced from seven to six flights weekly, effective 16 July.

Australia:

Delhi–Sydney and Delhi–Melbourne will each continue operating at five weekly flights.

Africa:

Delhi–Nairobi: Service resumes with three flights weekly until 31 August, after which it will be temporarily suspended in September.

Temporarily Suspended Routes Several routes will remain suspended until at least 30 September:

Amritsar–London (Gatwick)

Bengaluru–Singapore

Pune–Singapore

The airline stated that the disruptions were necessary to ensure we maintain the highest standards of safety. By October 2025, Air India aims to return to full operational capacity, operating over 525 international flights per week across 63 global routes,