DDMA withdraws order of deploying school teachers on Covid duty at IGI airport

Covid duty: The Delhi government retracted its order to deploy government school teachers on COVID-19 duty at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from December 31, 2022, to January 15, 2023, after teachers protested against the order.

The District Disaster Management Authority withdrew its order to deploy school teachers on Covid duty at Delhi Internation airport from December 31, 2022, to January 15, 2023, on Tuesday. According to the authority, civil defence personnel will be deployed at the airport if necessary.

The district magistrate (West) issued the now-withdrawn order on behalf of the DDMA and said that from December 31, 2022, to January 15, 2023, several Delhi government school teachers would be deployed at the IGI Airport to ensure people behaved appropriately.

Following the latest date by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded a single-day increase of 157 new COVID-19 cases, while the number of active disease cases has marginally decreased to 3,421. The number of Covid cases in India has reached 4.46 crore (4,46,77,459).

The death toll due to the infection now stands at 5,30,696, with one fatality being reconciled by Kerala, according to the data update at 8:00 am. The daily positive rate was 0.32 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.18 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 49,464 COVID-19 detection tests were carried out, according to the report.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that hospitals across Delhi would hold mock drills on December 27 to assess their readiness, including the availability of beds and manpower, to deal with an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the Centre issued an advisory to that effect, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

Following a surge in Covid cases in some countries, officials in Delhi began physically visiting all government hospitals on Monday to assess their readiness to deal with any eventuality.

