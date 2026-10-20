An Air India Express flight travelling from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru suffered a bird strike. The 148 passengers on board faced a few tense moments, but the crew managed a completely safe landing at the Kempegowda International Airport.

An Air India Express flight IX2065 travelling from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru faced a scary moment on October 19. A bird hit the aircraft mid-air. The 148 passengers on board breathed a massive sigh of relief later. What exactly happened next? Are the people safe? We have the complete inside story right here.

What do the reports say?

The flight crew immediately informed the passengers about the bird strike. They prepared everyone for a safe landing at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The passengers felt a moment of pure panic. Reports confirm that the flight carried 148 passengers. The incident did not injure any passenger or crew member. Everyone just held their breath until the flight touched down safely.

Flight carrying 148 people!

A bird struck the Air India Express flight IX2065 carrying around 148 people. The crew followed all safety protocols to calm the anxious passengers. They guided everyone safely through the ordeal. The pilots then taxied the aircraft straight to the parking lot. The technical team inspected the plane thoroughly as part of standard safety procedures.

Tense atmosphere!

Anyone would naturally panic in such a situation. The hundreds of people inside the flight experienced a very tense environment. Sources say the crew shared the bird strike information quickly. They made all the necessary preparations for a safe landing at the Kempegowda International Airport. The passengers finally stepped out safely.

The final check!

The ground staff moved the aircraft to the parking stand after the passengers deboarded. Ground engineers and technical teams started checking the aircraft structure and engines for any possible damage. The flight crew showed great presence of mind. Their quick action right after the bird strike prevented a potential major disaster.

Passenger safety gets top priority!

The crew showed immense professionalism during this emergency. They kept the passengers calm and executed a flawless landing at the Bengaluru airport. The technical teams also did not take any chances after the successful landing. They immediately jumped into action to inspect the engines and aircraft structure. This quick response highlights the high priority given to safety rules in the aviation sector. The efficiency and technical readiness of the flight crew turned a terrifying scare for 148 passengers into a safe ending.