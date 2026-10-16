Air India Express extended its suspension of flights to Saudi Arabia until October 20 due to security concerns from Houthi strikes. Other Indian carriers have also suspended services, offering refunds and rescheduling to affected passengers.

Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa Air extend suspension of flights to Saudi Arabia until October 20

Air India Express on Friday extended the suspension of flights to and from Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia until October 20, citing the evolving security situation in the region amid continued Houthi strikes on the Kingdom. In a statement, the airline said it was closely monitoring developments and would review its operations as necessary, while offering affected passengers complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation.

“In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have extended the suspension of flights to and from Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh until 20 October. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will proactively review and adjust our operations as necessary,” Air India Express said.

The airline added that its teams were extending assistance to affected passengers and advised travellers to check their flight status on its official website and ensure their contact details were up to date. “Our teams are extending all possible support and assistance to impacted guests. Guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation,” the statement said.

The latest announcement follows a similar extension by Air India, which has cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 20, 2026, citing the evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia. In a statement posted on X, Air India said it was continuously assessing developments to ensure the safe resumption of operations and that affected passengers were being offered full refunds.

Heightened Security Concerns Following Houthi Attacks

The flight suspensions come amid heightened security concerns following attacks on civilian airports, aircraft and aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council on Thursday strongly condemned the recent attacks, expressing solidarity with the Saudi government and people and conveying its condolences to the victims and their families.

According to the ICAO statement, the Council deplored the targeting of civil aviation infrastructure, the impact on aviation operations and the threats posed to aviation safety and security, as well as international peace and security.

Other Indian Carriers Halt Flights

The development follows earlier flight suspensions by other Indian carriers, including IndiGo and Akasa Air. IndiGo had suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 17, advising passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

Akasa Air had also extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, citing the escalating security situation in the Middle East and associated risks to safe flight operations. The airline offered affected passengers the option of a full refund or rescheduling without additional charges.

Riyadh Airport Attack and Houthi Warning

The disruptions come after the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with the death toll rising to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national who had been injured in the incident died.

Amid the escalation, the Houthis issued a warning to international airlines, foreign workers and commercial travellers to avoid Saudi aviation hubs, declaring Saudi airspace unsafe, with the exception of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Air India Express said it would continue to monitor the situation and adjust its operations as required, while advising passengers to remain updated through its official website. (ANI)