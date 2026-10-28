A Gurugram woman faced a terrifying ordeal when her Uber driver from Delhi airport allegedly demanded double the fare and physically intimidated her. After she refused to pay the inflated amount, the driver followed her home, forced his way through her gate, and threatened her life.

A Gurugram woman has accused an Uber driver of abusing and threatening her following a fight over the fee for a journey from Delhi airport, claiming he asked for more than double the amount shown on the app and followed her to her house. The victim has subsequently confirmed that she is safe and a FIR has been launched against the driver for alleged assault.

Sharing her story on X, Tanisha Sharma stated Uber had banned the accused driver from the app in the wake of the event. The business told Sharma that he would no longer be allowed to take trips via the program, he said.

After landing at Delhi airport for a journey to Gurugram, Sharma said she took an Uber. The app stated a fee of roughly Rs 625 for the trip but the driver reportedly asked for Rs 1,479, giving her a screenshot of a fare published on the other ride-hailing platform Rapido.

When she pointed out that the screenshot was from Rapido and not Uber, the driver allegedly told her, “iss route ka itna hi hota hai.” Sharma claimed the sum was charged on the Uber app.

She said the driver then locked the car and refused to let her get her bags until she paid the extra fare. He locked the car and did not let me to take my bags out unless I paid 1,479 rupees. “When I tried to get my things he held my arm and closed the window of the front seat where my bags were trying to stop me from taking it out,” she added.

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"Later, I received my luggage and walked toward my house. The driver followed me, pushed his way through the gate and verbally abused me," Sharma added.

In her version of events, the driver continued to threaten her and tried to climb the fence even after she had entered her home and locked the door.

He pursued me, broke the gate, insulted me terribly and would not let me go inside calmly. I eventually got inside and locked the door behind me. He started scaling the barrier and abused me and threatened my life,” Sharma said.

The incident apparently happened in Gurugram at about 4.45 am.

How Did Uber React?

Sharma also expressed worries about her attempts to contact Uber’s safety team, saying the safety assistance option was not accessible when she sought to report the event. Uber India responded to her post, saying, “We’ve addressed your concern and sent a response your way. You should be able to view the details via Direct Message. Appreciate your understanding."