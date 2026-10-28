Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces a Karwa Chauth holiday for women employees on October 29, 2026. The government has issued an official order recognising the festival's cultural significance.

Uttarakhand women employees have a reason to arrange for celebrating Karwa Chauth festivals without thinking about their routine work schedule. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the state government to declare a holiday for women employees on the festival. Moreover, an order has been announced by the government regarding this decision.

This decision is made keeping in mind the busy life of the working women and it can give them some time for celebrating the festivals. Karwa Chauth festival is a significant festival for the women and they should take some time out from their routine work for observing this festival through fasting and prayers.

Karwa Chauth Holiday in Uttarakhand: What Government Announced

In accordance with the instructions of Chief Minister Dhami, the Uttarakhand government has declared holiday for women employees in the state during Karwa Chauth festival. An official announcement has been made by the government regarding this decision.

The decision is going to help women having a busy professional life with the celebration of the festivals. They can now take some time from their routine for observing their festival.

This announcement brings attention to making it easier for women workers to be part of the festival, which has great significance for many families.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Faith and Tradition of Women

While clarifying the reason behind the announcement, Dhami spoke of the significance of the festival of Karwa Chauth in the lives of those women who follow it. According to him, the celebration is not just about fasting but is connected to faith, love, and trust within families.

Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the government considers the sentiments of the women along with their traditions. In addition to this, the chief minister has stated that the government keeps in mind the well-being of women.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married women in many Indian states, in which they fast and pray for the safety of their husbands. The customs of observing this festival may differ according to regions and families.

Achieving Equilibrium between Development and Cultural Heritage of Uttarakhand

Another aspect raised by Dhami is that of protecting the culture of the state from becoming extinct while development is being achieved. It is said in his speech that the policy of the government is to ensure progress of the state without diminishing the value of the cultural heritage and the emotions surrounding the traditions of the festivals.

These festivals will help build relations of love and trust within families.

The issuance of the holiday is linked to the celebration of an ancient festival of culture. The reason for declaring the holiday is so that women employees could be allowed extra time for the celebration of Karwa Chauth.