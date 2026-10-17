Air India and Air India Express have extended their temporary suspension of flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam in Saudi Arabia until October 24 amid Houthi rebels’ strikes. Passengers are being offered complimentary rebooking options.

Air India and Air India Express have extended their temporary suspension of flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia until October 24 amid the Houthi rebels’ strikes in the West Asian country.

Flexibility for Affected Passengers

In a travel advisory, Air India said that the bookings issued on or before October 15 with travel dates between October 9 and 25 are eligible for a one-time complimentary date change up to November 10. Air India stated, "In view of the prevailing situation, Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 October 2026. We understand that these disruptions may affect our guests' travel plans and are committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during this period.”

“Guests holding confirmed Air India or Air India Express bookings issued on or before 15 October 2026, with travel dates between 9 October and 25 October 2026, are eligible for a one-time complimentary date change on their respective airline up to 10 November 2026. Guests who do not wish to rebook on the originally preferred sector for a future date may, instead, choose to rebook from an alternative station in the GCC region served by their respective airline, subject to availability,” the statement read. The passengers can also opt for a different destination in West Asia with the airline stating, “Guests choosing the latter option are required to make their own travel arrangements to get to their preferred alternative point of departure and meet the applicable visa and entry requirements. Air India guests may rebook to or from Dubai or Doha. Air India Express guests may rebook to or from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Salalah or Sharjah. Guests whose flights have been cancelled may also opt for a full refund if they choose not to travel.”

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will keep guests informed of any further updates. Our priority remains to support affected guests, minimise inconvenience, and help them continue their journeys with suitable travel options,” Air India said.

Wider Impact of the Conflict

Several airlines, including IndiGo and Akasa Air, have also temporarily suspended their operations in Saudi Arabia. The disruptions come after the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with the death toll rising to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national who had been injured in the incident died.

Attack on Aden Airport

As the conflict escalated, Yemen's internationally recognised government on Friday accused the Houthi militia of targeting Aden International Airport with two missiles that landed near a Yemenia Airlines aircraft preparing for takeoff to Cairo, according to the country's Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani. (ANI)