Air India has denied viral claims that it cancelled all international flights until July. The airline called the reports false and fabricated, saying it continues global operations. While some routes have been temporarily reduced due to rising fuel prices, airspace restrictions, and route pressures, there is no full shutdown.

A viral claim on social media suggested that Air India had cancelled all its international flights until July. The posts spread quickly and caused concern among travellers. Many users also claimed that the cancellations were due to a fuel shortage.The airline has now issued a clear clarification. It has denied the reports and said that the claims are false.

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Official denial from Air India

Air India stated that it has not cancelled all its international services. In an official message shared on its X handle, the airline described the viral reports as malicious and fabricated. The company clearly said that there is no complete shutdown of international flights until July. It urged passengers to rely only on official communication channels for correct and updated information.

The airline’s statement was aimed at stopping the spread of false news and reducing confusion among passengers.

Where the confusion started

The misunderstanding appears to have begun with a viral social media post claiming that all international flights were cancelled due to a fuel shortage. This message was widely shared, which increased concern.

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At the same time, there have been reports in recent weeks that Air India has reduced or adjusted some international routes. These changes may have added to the confusion. However, the airline explained that scaling back some routes is not the same as cancelling all international services.

The adjustments are selective and temporary. They affect only certain routes and flight frequencies, not the entire global network.

Reasons behind route adjustments

According to reports, Air India has been reducing parts of its international operations due to several challenges. These include:

Rising aviation turbine fuel prices

Airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict

Longer flight routes, which increase fuel use

Pressure on the profitability of certain long-haul routes

Reports also state that more than 500 international flights were cut during April and May. Separately, out of over 1,000 daily operations, around 100 flights are expected to face temporary reductions or rescheduling.

These changes are part of operational adjustments and not a total shutdown.

International services continue

Despite these schedule changes, Air India continues to operate flights to major destinations across Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia.

However, passengers may notice some changes, including:

Fewer weekly flights on certain routes

Schedule changes or rescheduling

Temporary suspension of select sectors

The airline has made it clear that it remains active in global markets. The network continues to function, although with some capacity adjustments.

Specific route suspension

Separately, flights on certain routes, such as Tel Aviv–Delhi, remain suspended until the end of June. This suspension is linked to ongoing regional tensions. This is a specific route decision and not related to a full international cancellation.

Advice for passengers

Air India has advised passengers to check flight status through its official website and verified communication channels. The airline stressed that social media posts can sometimes contain unverified or incorrect information.

At a time when airline schedules may change due to fuel costs, global events, and operational needs, passengers are encouraged to confirm details directly from the airline.

The key point is that Air India has not cancelled all international flights. It continues to operate worldwide services while making selective and temporary adjustments where needed.