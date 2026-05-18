IAF officer Squadron Leader Saanya has become the first woman to earn prestigious Category-A Qualified Flying Instructor qualification, the highest instructional rating for military pilots in India. Trained at Flying Instructors School in Tambaram near Chennai, she completed rigorous flying and ground training to achieve the top instructor grade.

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force officer, Squadron Leader Saanya has scripted history by becoming the first woman officer to earn the Category-A (Cat-A) Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification. It is the highest instructional rating awarded to military aviators in India.

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Based at Air Force Station Tambaram near Chennai, the Flying Instructors School (FIS) is tasked with imparting quality training to experienced pilots and moulding them into dedicated and extremely skilled flying instructors.

QFIs are entrusted with the responsibility of training ab-initio pilots during basic, intermediate, and advanced flying training, and moulding them into Air Warriors.

The FIS has successfully integrated the training of officers from the sister services and friendly foreign nations, reflecting the global standard of excellence that every graduating QFI must meet. Saanya’s achievement clears that bar with distinction.

“Her feat builds upon a proud lineage of trailblazing women in the IAF,” an official said.

In October 2025, Rafale fighter pilot Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh made history as the first Indian woman fighter pilot to receive the QFI badge.

Now, Sqn Ldr Saanya has raised the bar even further, becoming the first to reach its highest rung.

The Indian Air Force in a post on X said: “Her achievement embodies dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence.”

“A proud milestone for the IAF and an inspiration for aspiring aviators across the nation,” it added.

All about Qualified Flying Instructor

A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) is a pilot of the Air Force, Army, Navy, or Coast Guard who has passed the appropriate course before being allowed to instruct flying of an aircraft. Pilots are trained at the Flying Instructors School of the Air Force.

QFI instructional categories are awarded by the Flying Instructors School (FIS) of the Indian Air Force, which is based at Air Force Station Tambaram and trains operational pilots of the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Navy, paramilitary forces, and friendly foreign countries to become flying instructors.

The IAF uses a grading system to rank instructors by their skill and experience. In the early 2000s, the IAF simplified its system to have only C, B, and A categories.

The current Cat-A, which Sqn Ldr Saanya earned, is the top tier under the modern system.

Candidates earn their QFI badges after successfully completing 22 weeks of rigorous training.

It encompasses 10 phases of flying training and more than 200 hours of ground training.

Only the most accomplished pilots, assessed across flying skill, instructional ability, and professional knowledge, reach the Cat-A grade.