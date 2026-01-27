The Business Class cabin features fully enclosed suites, though the sliding privacy doors are currently unavailable due to pending regulatory approval. Each suite converts into a fully flat bed measuring 79 inches and also offers a chaise lounge option.

Passengers in Business Class have access to a 17-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreen, a separate IFE handset, Bluetooth headphone pairing, wireless charging pads, and both Type A and Type C fast charging ports. Storage space is built into the suite, including a softly lit cubby area with a vanity mirror and headphone hook.

Design elements such as a feature lamp use Air India’s jaali pattern, inspired by traditional Indian architecture.

Premium Economy focused on comfort and space

Premium Economy is positioned as a separate, quieter cabin aimed at long-haul comfort. Each seat offers a 38-inch pitch and a 7-inch recline, along with an adjustable headrest, calf rest, and leg rest.

The seats include a 13.3-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreen, fast charging ports, and a bottle holder. Air India said the cabin is designed to provide greater privacy compared to Economy while remaining more accessible than Business Class.

Economy Class upgrades

Economy Class features lightweight, ergonomically designed seats with a standard pitch of 31 to 32 inches and a 5-inch recline. Each seat is fitted with an 11.6-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreen and both Type A and Type C charging ports.

While the layout remains a familiar 3-3-3 configuration, the airline says the focus has been on improving comfort, screen quality, and usability for long-haul travel.

Design inspired by Indian identity

The interiors of the aircraft were designed in collaboration with JPA Design, a global design studio. Air India said the aim was to reflect its renewed brand identity while maintaining a modern and international feel.

The colour palette includes soft creams, warm golds, pinks, reds, and deep purples. Materials and textures were chosen to create a calm and consistent experience across cabins, with improved lighting, storage, and ease of movement.

Design updates extend beyond seating to galleys, lavatories, side panels, and crew rest areas.

Mood lighting linked to wellness concepts

A key feature of the new cabin is its mood lighting system, developed with Tata Elxsi. The system draws inspiration from ancient Indian wellness traditions, particularly the concept of chakras, which are believed to represent energy centres in the body.

The aircraft includes 10 different lighting scenes designed to align with passengers’ circadian rhythms. According to Air India, this is intended to support melatonin regulation and help passengers feel more comfortable on long-haul flights.