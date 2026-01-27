Inside Air India's First Custom-Built Boeing 787-9 and What It Means for Flyers | Pics
Air India has unveiled the cabin interiors of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft designed specifically for the airline. Delivered on 11 January 2026, the aircraft will begin flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt from February 1.
Air India unveils first made-for-Air India Boeing 787-9
Air India has unveiled the cabin interiors of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft that has been designed and built specifically for the airline. The aircraft, registered as VT-AWA, marks an important step in Air India’s ongoing transformation after returning to Tata Sons ownership. Unlike earlier planes in its fleet, this aircraft was fitted with new interiors directly at Boeing's production line.
The airline said the interiors introduced on this aircraft will become the standard design for its entire Boeing 787 fleet over the next few years.
Delivery and route details
Air India received the new Boeing 787-9 on 11 January 2026. The aircraft flew non-stop from Boeing’s factory in Everett, Washington, to Delhi. It is scheduled to enter commercial service from 1 February 2026 and will initially operate flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt.
This aircraft is the first widebody delivery from Air India’s large order of 470 aircraft placed three years ago as part of its long-term fleet renewal plan.
Part of Air India's five-year transformation plan
Air India’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, described the delivery as a key moment in the airline’s five-year Vihaan.AI transformation programme. While nearly 100 new and leased aircraft have already joined the group since privatisation, he noted that this is the first aircraft fully designed by and for Air India.
According to the airline, the focus is not only on adding aircraft but also on improving the physical product offered to passengers, including seating, lighting, and inflight entertainment, alongside onboard service.
New interiors to become standard across Boeing 787 fleet
Air India confirmed that the cabin design seen on this Boeing 787-9 will be extended across its entire Dreamliner fleet. In addition to 19 more Boeing 787-9 aircraft that will be delivered with the same interiors, the airline is also retrofitting all 26 of its existing Boeing 787-8 aircraft.
The retrofit programme is already underway. The first upgraded aircraft is expected to return to service in the coming weeks, while the full retrofit of the fleet is scheduled to be completed by mid-2027.
Business Class suites and onboard features
The Business Class cabin features fully enclosed suites, though the sliding privacy doors are currently unavailable due to pending regulatory approval. Each suite converts into a fully flat bed measuring 79 inches and also offers a chaise lounge option.
Passengers in Business Class have access to a 17-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreen, a separate IFE handset, Bluetooth headphone pairing, wireless charging pads, and both Type A and Type C fast charging ports. Storage space is built into the suite, including a softly lit cubby area with a vanity mirror and headphone hook.
Design elements such as a feature lamp use Air India’s jaali pattern, inspired by traditional Indian architecture.
Premium Economy focused on comfort and space
Premium Economy is positioned as a separate, quieter cabin aimed at long-haul comfort. Each seat offers a 38-inch pitch and a 7-inch recline, along with an adjustable headrest, calf rest, and leg rest.
The seats include a 13.3-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreen, fast charging ports, and a bottle holder. Air India said the cabin is designed to provide greater privacy compared to Economy while remaining more accessible than Business Class.
Economy Class upgrades
Economy Class features lightweight, ergonomically designed seats with a standard pitch of 31 to 32 inches and a 5-inch recline. Each seat is fitted with an 11.6-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreen and both Type A and Type C charging ports.
While the layout remains a familiar 3-3-3 configuration, the airline says the focus has been on improving comfort, screen quality, and usability for long-haul travel.
Design inspired by Indian identity
The interiors of the aircraft were designed in collaboration with JPA Design, a global design studio. Air India said the aim was to reflect its renewed brand identity while maintaining a modern and international feel.
The colour palette includes soft creams, warm golds, pinks, reds, and deep purples. Materials and textures were chosen to create a calm and consistent experience across cabins, with improved lighting, storage, and ease of movement.
Design updates extend beyond seating to galleys, lavatories, side panels, and crew rest areas.
Mood lighting linked to wellness concepts
A key feature of the new cabin is its mood lighting system, developed with Tata Elxsi. The system draws inspiration from ancient Indian wellness traditions, particularly the concept of chakras, which are believed to represent energy centres in the body.
The aircraft includes 10 different lighting scenes designed to align with passengers’ circadian rhythms. According to Air India, this is intended to support melatonin regulation and help passengers feel more comfortable on long-haul flights.
Seating layout across three cabin classes
The Boeing 787-9 aircraft has a total of 296 seats spread across three cabin classes: Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy.
Business Class includes 30 seats arranged in a 1-2-1 layout, ensuring every passenger has direct aisle access. Premium Economy has 28 seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, while Economy Class contains 238 seats in a 3-3-3 layout. Of these, 220 Economy seats are available for booking on flights operated by this aircraft.
All seats across all cabins are equipped with Thales’ AVANT Up inflight entertainment system.
Business Class suites and onboard features
The Business Class cabin features fully enclosed suites, though the sliding privacy doors are currently unavailable due to pending regulatory approval. Each suite converts into a fully flat bed measuring 79 inches and also offers a chaise lounge option.
Passengers in Business Class have access to a 17-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreen, a separate IFE handset, Bluetooth headphone pairing, wireless charging pads, and both Type A and Type C fast charging ports. Storage space is built into the suite, including a softly lit cubby area with a vanity mirror and headphone hook.
Design elements such as a feature lamp use Air India’s jaali pattern, inspired by traditional Indian architecture.
About the Air India group
The Air India group includes full-service airline Air India and low-cost carrier Air India Express. The group currently operates more than 300 aircraft and serves 57 domestic and 49 international destinations.
After returning to Tata Sons ownership in 2022, the group began a large-scale transformation. This includes an order for 570 new aircraft, the merger of Air Asia India and Vistara into the group, the opening of South Asia’s largest aviation training academy, and plans for a new flying school and maintenance base.
The airline said all existing aircraft will continue to undergo full interior refits as part of this wider programme.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.