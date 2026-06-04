Following the transfer of the Air India Building, Maharashtra PWD Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale inspected it and ordered a full structural audit and quality repairs before any government offices are moved into the iconic Nariman Point structure.

Following the transfer of the historic Air India Building at Nariman Point, Mumbai, to the Government of Maharashtra, the state's Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of the premises and issued necessary instructions to concerned officials.

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During the visit, Minister Bhosale directed that a comprehensive structural audit of the building be carried out before shifting government offices. He further instructed that interior development and renovation works should commence only after all essential structural repairs are completed.

Focus on Quality and Aesthetics

Emphasising that no compromise should be made on quality, he directed officials to undertake all repair and renovation works with a focus on long-term durability. He also stressed the use of high-quality materials for electrical systems, fittings, and other technical infrastructure.

The Minister instructed that the main entrance and facade of the building be redesigned and beautified in a manner befitting Maharashtra's rich heritage and prestige. He also suggested seeking guidance from renowned architects and expert institutions across the country for the project.

A 'Significant Milestone'

Highlighting that the safety, convenience, and accessibility of citizens visiting Mumbai for government-related work remain the administration's highest priority, Minister Bhosale directed officials to complete all works within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale said, "The transfer of the Air India Building to the Government of Maharashtra marks a significant milestone in strengthening the State's administrative infrastructure. With a strong focus on quality repairs, long-term sustainability, and public convenience, this iconic structure will be developed into a model government complex."

Building Acquisition and Handover

The Maharashtra Cabinet had approved the acquisition of the strategically located building on September 8, 2023. Following the completion of all administrative procedures, the State Government acquired the property from Air India Asset Holding Limited (AIAHL) for Rs 1,601 crore.

Under the guidance of Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, the Public Works Department completed the required financial formalities, and the building was officially taken over by the Government of Maharashtra on June 2, 2026.

The Minister also directed officials to ensure the immediate grant of all necessary administrative approvals for repair and renovation works.

Enhancing Administrative Efficiency

The historic building is expected to provide spacious, modern, and well-equipped office space for various government departments, thereby enhancing administrative efficiency.

Present on the occasion were Public Works Department Secretary (Roads) Abasaheb Nagargoje, Chief Engineer Pragnya Walke, and other senior departmental officials. They briefed the Minister on the current condition of the building, required repairs, and the proposed renovation plans. (ANI)