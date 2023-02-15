Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India-Boeing deal to create 1 million jobs in the United States: President Joe Biden tells PM Modi

    On Tuesday, Boeing and Air India announced a mega deal under which the Tata Group-owned airline will purchase 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X for a total of 220 firm orders valued at USD 34 billion at list price.

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modiand said that the landmark Air India-Boeing deal will create up to 1 million jobs across 44 states in the US and will further deepen bilateral ties.

    The deal will also include customer options for an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAX and 20 Boeing 787, totalling 290 airplanes for a total of USD 45.9 billion at the list price.

    While discussing the landmark deal with PM Modi, President Biden said that he was looking forward to deepening the ties between India and the US. "This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree," Biden said in the call.

    The Air India order is Boeing's third biggest sale ever in dollar value and second in terms of the number of planes.

    During the call, the world's two top leaders reaffirmed the strength of the US-India relationship and committed to continue working together and in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth for our two countries and expand cooperation on our shared priorities.

    This announcement follows the inaugural launch of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) last month.

    iCET is being launched at the direction of US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who after their Tokyo meeting in May 2022 had announced to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries.

    (With inputs from PTI)

