Varanasi SHOCKER! 19-year-old woman alleges gang rape by 23 men, six arrested

A 19-year-old woman from Varanasi alleged that she was gang-raped by 23 men over a period of seven days after she went missing from her home on March 29. The woman returned home on April 4 and reported the incident to her family, who then contacted the police.

According to the complaint, the woman's ordeal began on March 29 when she encountered Raj Vishwakarma, who took her to his café in Lanka and raped her overnight. The next day, she met Sameer and his friend on the road, who took her towards the highway on their motorcycle and raped her before leaving her at Nadesar.

On March 31, she met Sohel, Anmol, Danish, Sajid, and Zahir, who took her to a café in Maldahiya, drugged her, and gang-raped her. On April 1, Sajid and a friend took her to a hotel where three others were already present, and she was asked to massage a client, during which an unknown person raped her.

After leaving the hotel, she encountered Imran, who forcibly took her to another hotel and raped her before abandoning her outside. Later, Sajid and two friends took her to a warehouse in Aurangabad, where Zaib raped her. Sajid then took her to a room where two others raped her.

She managed to escape and sat in front of a mall at Sigra, where Raj Khan and his friend met her on April 2. They offered her noodles, which were already drugged, and Raj Khan raped her before leaving her at Assi Ghat.

On April 3, she went to her friend's house and fell asleep due to the effect of intoxicants. In the evening, she met Danish and his friend, who took her to a hotel where Sohel, Shoaib, and another person were present. They drugged and raped her, then left her at Chowkaghat.

The woman returned home on April 4, where she narrated her ordeal to her family. Her family gave a complaint of her being missing on April 4 after she left home on March 29 and did not return or contact any family member.

FIR lodged

The police lodged an FIR under various charges, including gang rape, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation. Six suspects have been arrested so far, and the police are continuing their efforts to apprehend the remaining accused.

The DCP Varuna Zone, Chandrakant Mina, stated that the police received the complaint from the woman's mother and immediately registered the case. The police are working to ensure that all accused are brought to justice. Three police teams are continuing raids to arrest the other accused persons.

