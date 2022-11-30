AIIMS server down for eighth consecutive day, officials restore e-Hospital data; check details

The internet services after the recommendations from the investigation agencies will remain blocked in AIIMS Delhi. The laboratory information system (LIS) database and other dependent databases have been restored.

The server at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi remained out of order for the eighth day in a row after officials suspended as many as two analysts while more are on the radar for breaching cyber security.

Speaking to a news organisation, an official, who did not want to be named said, "Earlier it was 15, but now 25 out of 50 servers and more than 400 endpoint computers have been scanned. Antivirus uploading has also been started for future safety."

Earlier on Tuesday, the AIIMS issued a statement that the e-Hospital data has been restored. "The eHospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security."

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the investigation. The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) representatives are already probing the incident," the official said.

Meanwhile, the internet services after the recommendations from the investigation agencies will remain blocked in AIIMS Delhi. The laboratory information system (LIS) database and other dependent databases have been restored.

In its fresh set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), the AIIMS said admission, discharge and transfer of patients will be done manually at the hospital till E-Hospital is down.

"Latest SOPs that have to be followed in manual mode till E-Hospital is down. Admission, discharge and transfer are to be done manually at AIIMS, New Delhi. Indent to be done manually," the hospital said.

It further said that the death or birth certificates are to be made manually on forms as per instruction from the working committee.