    Shraddha murder: Aaftab's new girlfriend 'shocked', met him twice & had no clue of body parts

    Shraddha Walker murder: Aaftab Poonawala's new girlfriend said she had no clue human body parts were kept inside his flat when she visited there twice. Cops have also recovered a ring of Shraddha that Aftab gifted to the new girl when he met him at his Chhatarpur flat.

    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    The woman whom Aaftab Poonawala dated after murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker was in shock after learning about his horrific act. When she visited his apartment twice after the murder, she said she had no idea that human body parts were kept there. She also informed Aaftab had gifted her a fancy artificial ring on October 12. The ring belonged to Shraddha, according to sources. It was recovered from Aaftab's new girlfriend and her statement has been recorded by the cops. According to rumours, she is a psychiatrist by profession.

    According to her testimony to the police, she visited Aaftab's flat twice in October but had no idea that she had been murdered or that there were body parts inside the home. She claimed that Aaftab frequently told her about his Mumbai house and never displayed any signs of fear. Aaftab and the woman had met through a dating app.

    Also Read | Aaftab Poonawalla confessed to killing Shraddha Walker in polygraph test, showed no remorse: Report

    Approximately 15 to 20 ladies were in contact with Aaftab via various dating websites, according to the authorities. Police searched his Bumble app history throughout the inquiry and discovered the lady he had spoken to on May 30, or 12 days before the murder. 

    She said that she never sensed any signs of his mental instability and that his behaviour looked regular, if not even compassionate. She said that Aaftab frequently gave her fragrances as presents and that he had a collection of deodorants and perfumes.

    Also read: Shraddha Walker murder case: Men from Hindu Sena attack van carrying accused Aaftab with swords; 2 detained

    The woman further stated that he enjoyed eating a variety of foods and would frequently have non-vegetarian dishes from various restaurants to be delivered to his house. She stated that he had explained to her how restaurant chefs present their dishes.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 3:29 PM IST
