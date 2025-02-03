AIIMS Delhi doctor slams IndiGo's 'unprofessionalism & arrogance' over delayed meal service on board; SEE post

A doctor from AIIMS Delhi has criticized IndiGo Airlines for severe service delays on his flight from Bangalore to Delhi, highlighting negligence in meal service that led to a personal health scare. His experience has ignited debates on airline accountability and crew training.

Suvrankar Datta, a radiologist at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), shared his "nightmare" experience on X (formerly Twitter) accusing the airline of “negligence and unprofessionalism.”

Datta, who said he has “borderline high sugar levels”, had pre-booked a sandwich for the flight. But he alleged that the airline failed to serve his meal on time, despite repeated reminders.

In a series of posts, he wrote, “NEVER flying IndiGo again! My recent flight turned into a nightmare. IndiGo needs to be held accountable for the pathetic downfall in its service.”

He recounted the flight took off around 3.30 pm, and soon after, the meal service began. When the crew reached his seat, they informed him that his pre-booked meal might be delayed due to an issue at Bangalore airport. Initially understanding of the situation, Datta patiently waited.

After 30 minutes of silence from the crew, he followed up and was told that another crew member would assist him. Yet, no one came forward. As time passed, he started feeling the effects of hypoglycemia - deficiency of glucose in the bloodstream. He was “growing increasingly irritated and jittery” while the flight crew continued to ignore him.

Around 4 pm, a fellow passenger noticed his distress and offered him her sandwich, but by then, his frustration had peaked. In an attempt to get assistance, he pressed the emergency call button. Still, no crew members responded for nearly half an hour.

“The breaking point” for him was when the aircraft began its descent and the captain announced that the flight was nearing Delhi. At this point, the doctor had still not received his pre-booked meal, nor had anyone attended to his emergency call.

“Their complete indifference was infuriating and made me think: What if this neglect put someone in a real medical emergency in danger?” he wrote.

It was only around 5.40 pm – more than two hours after takeoff – that the crew finally approached him. He reminded them that he was “pre-diabetic and stressed the importance of receiving my meal on time”. The airline staff then handed him his sandwich but with another mistake – he had requested black tea (without sugar) but was instead given black coffee.

“By that time I was so hypoglycaemic that I did not even have the energy or strength to argue!” he said.

Datta was particularly outraged by how the airline disregarded his emergency call, saying that the lack of response made him question how IndiGo would handle an actual medical emergency mid-flight.

He said that passengers pay for their services and deserve basic respect. “We are not flying for free! We pay for our tickets and services. IndiGo's crew displayed an appalling level of unprofessionalism and arrogance,” he wrote.

IndiGo responds

Following the social media backlash, IndiGo issued an official response to Datta's post. “We sincerely apologise for the delay in serving your pre-booked meal and the inconvenience this caused,” the airline wrote.

“At IndiGo, we are committed to understanding and prioritising our customers' needs and comfort. Please be assured that we take your feedback seriously and have taken the necessary steps to prevent a recurrence.”

