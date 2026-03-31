AIADMK's SP Velumani questioned TVK chief Vijay's political credibility, citing the deadly Karur stampede. He argued that a leader who "cannot protect his own party workers" cannot be expected to protect the people of Tamil Nadu if voted to power.

Velumani Questions Vijay's Credibility

AIADMK leader SP Velumani on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on TVK chief Vijay, questioning his political credibility and ability to ensure safety for the public if voted to power. Addressing party cadres and alliance members in Coimbatore South constituency, Velumani said that a leader who "cannot protect his own party workers" cannot be expected to protect the people. He also remarked that cinema and politics are different fields, and success in films does not necessarily translate into success in public life.

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The comments by the AIADMK leader were made in relation to the September 2025 Karur stampede, in which more than 40 people lost their lives during a public rally supposed to be attended by Vijay.

AIADMK Rallies for Coimbatore South Candidate

Earlier, Velumani paid floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa before extending support to AIADMK candidate Amman Arjunan contesting from the Coimbatore South constituency. He called on party workers to ensure a victory margin of over 50,000 votes for the candidate, stating that the constituency has historically remained a stronghold of the AIADMK and its allies.

Highlighting AIADMK's Development Works

Highlighting development works carried out under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Velumani said Coimbatore South stands as an example of infrastructure growth, citing projects such as the Smart City Mission works, Ukkadam Lake development, new Collectorate building, renovation of Nehru Stadium, and major flyovers at Sungam and Ukkadam.

Criticism of Ruling DMK Government

Criticising the ruling DMK, he alleged that no new schemes have been introduced in the past five years and accused the government of merely rebranding AIADMK-era projects. He also claimed that rising property tax, electricity tariffs, and construction material costs have burdened the public.

Velumani further alleged a lack of safety for women and increasing substance abuse among youth in the state. He asserted that AIADMK would win all 11 constituencies in the region, including Avinashi, in the 2026 elections.

Call for Grassroots Campaigning and Future Promises

Referring to a recent crowd congestion incident in Karur, he criticised Vijay for not visiting the affected individuals, questioning his commitment to public service. Calling on party workers to intensify grassroots campaigning, Velumani urged them to go door-to-door and work in coordination with alliance partners to ensure victory. He said that under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK's return to power would help address public issues, and added that welfare measures such as providing refrigerators to families would be implemented after the elections.