Delhi CM Rekha Gupta released her BJP-led government's one-year report card, stressing a focus on results over promises and action over announcements. She highlighted achievements in education, healthcare, and governance reforms.

A Government of Results, Not Promises

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday released the one-year report card of her government as the BJP-led administration completed its first year in office, highlighting achievements across various sectors and stressing a focus on results over promises.

Speaking about her government's performance, the CM said, "Today's report card reflects the facts of our one year of hard work and change. This government is not a government of promises, but of results. This government is not a government of announcements, but of action."

She added, "In one year, we have tried to take Delhi from stagnation to progress. We tried to take it from excuses to solutions, from advertisements to development. With every step we took, the government focused on less paperwork and more work. I can say that the government in Delhi today does not engage in poster politics, does not engage in tweet politics. We have transformed Delhi's work culture. We offer solutions, unlike previous governments, who used to make noise."

The CM further asserted, "Today, as we complete one year, I can confidently say to the people of Delhi that we have worked across every sector to bring about positive change in Delhi."

Focus on Education Reform

Speaking on the education sector, Rekha Gupta said, "The previous govt spoke a lot about education, but the public knows the reality. They spent more money on publicity than on infrastructure. Today, the govt took a daring step of passing the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, which showed the way on how we can stop education from becoming a business. We want every school to have smart classrooms and digital libraries."

CM Thanks Delhiites, PM Modi

Earlier today, the CM offered prayers at the Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba temple, thanking the people of Delhi and the Prime Minister for the trust placed in her leadership. She said, "I thank the people of Delhi from the bottom of my heart, who gave this opportunity to the BJP to serve in Delhi. I want to thank the Prime Minister for entrusting the responsibility of Delhi, the capital of the country, to a worker like me, and trusted me."

She further added, "I also thank and congratulate all the workers of the BJP. Today, the government has completed one year. I assure you that the tenure of five years will change the condition of Delhi."

Healthcare Boost with Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

In another development, CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at Fatehpur Beri Village in South Delhi on Friday, bringing the total number of functional Mandirs in the national capital to 370.

Speaking about the initiative, she said, "I am happy that 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been functional in Delhi, and we will continue to increase this number. I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of you and the people of Delhi."

The inauguration and report card release mark the first-year achievements of the BJP government in Delhi, with a focus on healthcare, education, and governance reforms. (ANI)