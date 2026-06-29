Strawberry Moon 2026: When And Where To Watch This Stunning View in India? Find Out Now!
Get ready for a stunning celestial event this month! You'll have the chance to see the first full moon of summer, also known as the 'Strawberry Moon' of 2026.
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This year's Strawberry Moon is the first full moon after the summer solstice on June 21 in the Northern Hemisphere. Because of this special timing, it will travel much lower across the sky than any other full moon in 2026, staying close to the southern horizon all night.
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Best time to see the Strawberry Moon in India
Where to spot the Strawberry Moon clearly
The full moon is so bright you can easily see it with your naked eyes. Just find a dark spot with low light pollution and a clear view of the east or south-east horizon. In India, places like Ladakh, Spiti Valley, the Rann of Kutch, and Jaisalmer are perfect for sky-watching. Otherwise, your own building's terrace, a riverbank, or a beach will also do the trick!
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