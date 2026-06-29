5 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Best time to see the Strawberry Moon in India

The Strawberry Moon will be at its brightest on June 29 at 7:57 PM EDT, which is 5:27 AM on June 30 for us in India (IST). The best time to see it here is on the evening of June 29, just after moonrise. Look towards the south-east horizon around sunset. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, the moon will rise around 7 PM local time.