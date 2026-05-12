Amid a split in the AIADMK, Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai warned MLAs of disqualification under the anti-defection law for defying the party whip. A faction led by CV Shanmugam has announced support for the TVK ahead of a crucial floor test.

AIADMK Warns of Disqualification Under Anti-Defection Law

Amid intensifying political developments in Tamil Nadu and speculation over internal divisions within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), party Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai on Tuesday asserted that any MLA acting against the official whip would face disqualification under the anti-defection law.

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Sharing a post on X, Inbadurai said the party leadership under AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Legislative Party Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has appointed the official whip and that any deviation from its directive would attract provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. "The AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Legislative Party, EPS Tamil Nadu, has appointed the official whip. Any AIADMK Legislative Assembly member who acts in violation of the orders issued by this whip will undoubtedly be subject to the anti-defection law under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution," he wrote on X. அதிமுக பொதுச் செயலாளரும், சட்டமன்ற கட்சித் தலைவருமான@EPSTamilNadu அவர்களால் நியமிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள அதிகாரப்பூர்வ கொறடாவின் உத்தரவை மீறி செயல்படும் எந்த அதிமுக சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினருக்கும், அரசியல் அமைப்புச் சட்டத்தின் 10வது அட்டவணையின் கீழ் கட்சித் தாவல் தடை சட்டம் நிச்சயமாக… — I.S.INBADURAI (@IInbadurai) May 12, 2026

He further added that during a confidence vote, voting against the whip, abstaining, or remaining neutral would all amount to defection. "No individual can appoint a separate whip merely because they are acting as a separate group or claiming that a majority of MLAs support them. Such an action would be legally invalid," he added.

Citing the Supreme Court's judgment in the Shiv Sena case, Inbadurai said the apex court had clearly held that only the recognised political party leadership has the authority to appoint a legislative whip, and not any breakaway faction of MLAs. "Accordingly, the order issued by Mr Agri Krishnamurthy, the whip appointed by the official leadership of @AIADMKOfficial, namely General Secretary Edappadiyar, is the legally valid one," he stated, warning that MLAs violating the whip could lose their membership under anti-defection provisions.

Separately, AIADMK leader Agri SS Krishnamurthy said the party has directed all its MLAs to vote against the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led proposal during the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test. "AIADMK has directed all its MLAs to vote against TVK in the Tamil Nadu assembly floor test tomorrow. Action will be taken against those MLAs who act against the party's directive," he said.

Reacting to the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, state Congress President K Selvaperunthagai said, "Our 5 MLAs will vote for TVK tomorrow..." He further added, "We can't say what they will do, but the truth will come out in another few days..."

Split in AIADMK Deepens as Factions Emerge

Meanwhile, political speculation has intensified over an alleged split within the AIADMK, with reports suggesting the emergence of two factions--one led by CV Shanmugam and another aligned with former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay visited the office of former Tamil Nadu minister CV Shanmugam on Tuesday, signalling a potential shift in the state's legislative alliances. The visit comes at a time when the AIADMK is grappling with internal divisions, effectively splitting the party into two distinct camps, one led by Shanmugam and the other by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS). Upon his arrival, Vijay was warmly received by senior AIADMK leaders, including Shanmugam and SP Velumani. This display of support suggests a deepening rift within the AIADMK, as a portion of its elected representatives appears to be gravitating toward Shanmugam's leadership.

Meanwhile, AIADMK MLA Thalavai N Sundaram has dismissed the claims made by Shanmugam regarding a supposed alliance between EPS and the DMK, warning of legal action if such a split occurs."All the statements given by CV Shanmugam are false. They want a berth with the TVK. We will take legal action (if MLAs split). We met the Speaker regarding many issues. We have given a list of MLAs to the Speaker. NDA alliance is present," he said.

Shanmugam Faction Backs TVK Government

There appears to be two clear factions in the AIADMK, with one faction led by MLA CV Shanmugam claiming the majority and announcing support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government in Tamil Nadu. Shanumagan said that the majority of party members had rejected the proposal of forming a government with the support of the DMK. "We started this party against the DMK. For 53 years, we did politics against the DMK. In such a situation, the proposal that an AIADMK government would be formed with the support of the DMK was one that the majority of members did not accept and instead opposed. If we join an alliance with the DMK, then the AIADMK will vanish. They didn't accept it. We decided to support the TVK, which got the victory," he said.

Vijay Solidifies Alliances Ahead of Floor Test

Ahead of tomorrow's high-stakes floor test in the Legislative Assembly, Vijay has embarked on a whirlwind series of meetings with key allies to solidify his government's majority. The actor-turned-politician visited the Congress state headquarters in Chennai to engage with party leadership and met with VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan at his Velachery residence. (ANI)