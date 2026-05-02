Surat hosted the 66th 'Gujarat Gaurav Diwas' with CM Bhupendra Patel. Governor Acharya Devvrat flagged off a grand parade featuring 18 police platoons, tableaux, and stunts. The event included cultural performances and patriotic songs.

In the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the 66th 'Gujarat Gaurav Diwas' was celebrated at the state level in Surat on May 1. To mark the occasion, Governor Acharya Devvrat flagged off a grand parade featuring various platoons and tableaux from Y Junction to Lalbhai Contractor Stadium after taking the salute, a release said. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present.

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Grand Parade and Cultural Festivities

The historic parade, dedicated to courage, service, and valour, featured over 750 personnel from 18 platoons of the Gujarat Police. Attractive tableaux showcasing Gujarat's development and thrilling motorcycle stunts by police personnel captivated the audience. IPS officer. Naveen Chakravarty led the parade.

The Chief Minister and others sang "Vande Mataram" together. Cultural performances of Garba and tribal dances were enjoyed by all. Citizens of Surat cheered the police and artists with loud applause. Singer Bhavin Shastri and his band added to the evening with patriotic songs, including "Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." A large crowd gathered to witness the grand parade organized by the district administration, it added.

Dignitaries in Attendance

On this occasion, Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Forest and Environment Minister Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Minister of State for Health Prafulbhai Pansheriya, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Purnesh Modi, Member of Parliament Mukesh Dalal, MLAs Arvind Rana, Mohan Dodiya, Sandeep Desai, Mukesh Patel, Sangeeta Patil, Chief Secretary MK Das, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Department Vikrant Pandey, State Police Chief K.N. Rao, District In-charge Secretary Shalini Agrawal, District Collector Saurabh Pardhi, Police Commissioner Anupamsinh Gehlot, and Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan, along with other senior officials, were present. (ANI)