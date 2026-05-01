BJP MP Rahul Sinha demanded re-polling where EVMs failed, following an EC order for fresh votes in 15 booths. BJP's Dilip Ghosh claimed Mamata Banerjee is frustrated and will lose, as people want 'Sonar Bangla', not 'Bangladesh'.

BJP MP Rahul Sinha on Friday said that the re-polling should be done in some places where the EVM had not worked properly so that the public can exercise their right to vote fairly. This comes after the Election Commission of India said that repolling will be held in 15 polling stations in West Bengal, where voting was held on April 29 in the second phase of the Assembly elections. "Re-polling must happen in some places. In Falta, the EVM was not working... Even the webcast was not working. Re-polling should happen in the places where such issues occurred. We have sent a letter to the Election Commission for re-polling on the election day itself so that the public can exercise their right to vote fairly," the BJP MP told ANI.

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BJP Leader Attacks Mamata Banerjee

BJP candidate from Kharagpur Dilip Ghosh said, "Everyone knows how the polling is done in Diamond Harbour. Efforts were made for the same this time as well, but it failed. Repolling is now taking place wherever such efforts are made, maybe because complaints were received." He further said, "Mamata Banerjee has reached the point of frustration. Today she has to campaign in every street and even on the sidewalks. She has to motivate her workers to go to the counting room; her chances of winning could be reduced. This clearly shows that she is going to lose. People want a change, and therefore they have quietly voted for the BJP... TMC, chanting Joy Bangla, has turned the state into Bangladesh, and the people do not want to become Bangladesh, but Sonar Bangla."

EC Confirms Repolling Details

The repolling will be held on 11 booths of Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and 4 booths of Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas on May 2, the EC said. (ANI)