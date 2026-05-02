Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi extended Maharashtra Day greetings, hoping for the state's progress. CM Devendra Fadnavis and President Droupadi Murmu also greeted citizens, paying tribute to the state's history and contributions.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Wishes Progress, Cites Shivaji's Legacy

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday extended greetings to the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, expressing hope for the state's continued progress and development. Speaking to ANI, she said, "I extend heaps of best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. May Maharashtra keep progressing, keep advancing, keep moving towards development--that is my wish."

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Chaturvedi also referred to a special screening event related to a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, saying it strengthened confidence and reflected the legacy of his fight for Swaraj. "We organised a show for the new movie on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and it increased our confidence, looking at the way he fought for Swaraj," she said.

She further added that her party would continue to raise its voice on issues concerning the state, stating, "We will continue to raise our voice against those who work against Maharashtra."

CM Fadnavis, President Murmu Extend Greetings

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at the Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai, on the state's 66th foundation day. Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis said, "I am very happy that on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, we are all present at the Martyrs' Memorial to pay tribute... Today, Maharashtra is the power engine, the growth engine of the country. I wish everyone a Happy Maharashtra Day. Today is also Labour Day, so I wish all the workers the very best. Whatever prosperity we see today is because of them. Therefore, I salute them."

On the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to the people of Maharashtra on the state's foundation day, highlighting the state's legacy of social reform and its continued contribution to the nation's progress. The President praised Maharashtra as the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and noted the contributions of eminent personalities who shaped India's social and political landscape.

In a post on X, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared, "On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all residents of the state. This sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspires us with patriotism, courage, and self-respect."

History of Maharashtra Day

Samyukta Maharashtra Parishad was the predecessor organisation of Samyuktha Maharashtra Samithi, created with the claim for a distinct Marathi-speaking state out of the State of Bombay with Bombay as its capital. It was established on November 1, 1955, under the leadership of Keshavrao Jedhe in Pune.

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated on May 1 to mark the bifurcation of the "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state. (ANI)