The AAP government in Punjab won a confidence motion in the assembly, with CM Bhagwant Mann dismissing defection rumours. On Labour Day, Mann also announced a 15 per cent hike in minimum daily wages for workers, the first such increase since 2013.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the confidence motion in the 117-member Punjab Assembly on Friday. AAP has a majority with 94 MLAs, while 16 MLAs belong to the Congress, one MLA is from the BSP, and three MLAs are from SAD. There are two MLAs from the BJP and one Independent MLA.

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The confidence vote comes in the backdrop of a political setback for AAP on April 24, when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha members, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Harbhajan Singh, resigned and joined the BJP.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasised that negative news and rumours are circulating, claiming that members of the AAP are defecting and are creating confusion among the general public. "All speculations have been put to rest today regarding all those who were saying that 65 or 40 MLAs of AAP are going away," he said.

Mann announces 15% wage hike on Labour Day

Earlier in the day, Mann announced a 15 per cent hike in the minimum daily wages for workers in both government and non-government sectors on the occasion of Labour Day on May 1.

"It is labourers' day, so labourers should certainly get a present," Mann told ANI after the proceedings of the 16th Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Taking it to X, the Punjab CM stated that the step will provide financial aid to lakhs of families. "In this era of inflation, this step of ours will provide financial strength to lakhs of families. The Punjab government is fully committed to protecting the interests of its workers," he wrote. ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮਿਹਨਤਕਸ਼ ਕਾਮਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਦਿਨ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਹੈ..ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰ ਦਿਵਸ ਮੌਕੇ ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਕਾਮਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੱਡਾ ਤੋਹਫ਼ਾ ਦਿੰਦਿਆਂ, ਅੱਜ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਖੇ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦੇ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਇਜਲਾਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ ਦਿਹਾੜੀ ਵਿੱਚ 15% ਵਾਧੇ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। 13 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਲੰਬੇ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਹੁਣ ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਿਹਨਤ… pic.twitter.com/9INTOIOXQX — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 1, 2026

This marks the first increase in workers' wages since 2013, said Mann on Friday during a one-day special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)