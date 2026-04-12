The Patiala House Court granted anticipatory bail to IYC's Manish Sharma in the AI Summit protest case, stating that his custodial interrogation was not required and directing him to cooperate with the investigation.

The Patiala House Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Manish Sharma, Incharge of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) in the AI Summit protest case. He has sought anticipatory bail after Delhi Police issued him a notice of arrest. Earlier, he was granted interim protection from arrest. The court said that custodial interrogation is not required.

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Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amit Bansal granted anticipatory bail to Manish Sharma and directed that he shall continue to join the investigation as and when directed by the Investigation Officer (IO). He has been granted anticipatory bail on a bond of Rs One lakh and one surety in the like amount.

Court's Reasoning for Bail

The anticipatory bail has been granted subject to certain conditions. While granting anticipatory bail, the court said that no reasonable apprehension has been shown that there is a possibility of the applicant fleeing from justice. It has also not been alleged that the applicant has misused the liberty of interim protection given by this court vide order dated March 20.

The court observed, "In view of the above said discussion, totality of the facts and circumstances of the case and above said settled law, it is held that the custodial interrogation of the applicant is not required and the applicant has therefore, made out a case for grant of anticipatory bail in this case."

" It is accordingly directed that in the event of arrest, the applicant shall be released on bail on furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 Lakh with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the concerned IO/SHO," ASJ Amit Bansal ordered on April 11.

Background of the Case

Manish Sharma filed an anticipatory bail plea in view of 7 days notice issued to him on April 2 by the Delhi police in the AI Summit Protest case of February 20. Earlier, he was granted interim Anticipatory bail and directed to join and cooperate in the investigation carried out by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The police have said that Manish Sharma is not cooperating in the investigation.

Advocates Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, Chitwan Godara and Sumit Rawat appeared for Manish Sharma.

Patiala House Court on March 20 granted interim anticipatory bail to Manish Sharma in the AI summit protest case. He is directed to join the investigation tomorrow. In case of his arrest, Delhi police will give him a 7-day notice, the court had said.

He is seeking anticipatory bail after the Delhi Police issued a notice to him. He is alleged key conspirator of the protest carried out at AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.

Prosecution Argues Against Bail

While opposing the bail plea, ASG DP Singh had argued that Manish Sharma is the Incharge of the Indian Youth Congress. He is the key conspirator who had a meeting with other co-accused persons. This protest, which brought bad name to the country and it was organised in the presence of Foreign dignitaries.

ASG D P Singh had submitted that the AI summit was for the signing of a declaration by more than 100 countries, including the EU, on AI.

ASG had submitted that in this case, there was a restriction as foreign dignitaries were present during the Summit. He further submitted that there are 3 conditions under which protests can be organised with permission, at a designated place, and only a peaceful protest can be carried. It was also submitted that a protest cannot be carried out where a restriction is imposed. Protests are organised where restrictions are not imposed, ASG argued. They were organised at a designated place where a restriction is not imposed.

It was further submitted that a recce was carried out on February 16, 17 and 18, and a protest was carried out on February 20. ASG had also referred to CCTV footage of a restaurant where 4 accused were having a meeting. Manish Sharma called Siddharth Avdhoot.

" There is a Conspiracy of disrespecting and maligning the country," ASG had said.

He also submitted that custody of Manish Sharma was required, as the other accused persons mentioned his name in their statements. There were 16 people at the spot, 12 people were protesting, and 4 were taking photographs. Police had arrested 4 people from the spot, ASG had submitted. Manish Sharma had a meeting with the accused persons, he added.

ASG had further submitted that custodial interrogation of Manish Sharma is required to confront him with the material collected during the investigation and to unearth the larger Conspiracy. He is the key conspirator.

He had also submitted that protests are not allowed at the place and the route where foreign dignitaries are passing through. Foreign dignitaries were present at the AI Summit. There is also an order of the court that a protest cannot be carried out at any other place except Jantar Mantar, the Prosecution had said. (ANI)