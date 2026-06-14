A joint mock security drill was conducted in Ganderbal for the Amarnath Yatra 2026. Separately, a meeting chaired by the Director of Tourism, Jammu, reviewed arrangements for pilgrim facilities, safety, and infrastructure for a smooth yatra.

As part of the security preparedness for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2026, a joint mock drill was conducted on Sunday at Pandit Colony Wussan under the jurisdiction of Police Station Ganderbal. The exercise was carried out by SOG Ganderbal in close coordination with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to assess operational readiness, strengthen response mechanisms, and enhance inter-agency coordination in handling various security scenarios. Ganderbal Police remain committed to ensuring a safe, secure, and peaceful Yatra through continuous preparedness and effective coordination among all stakeholders.

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Preparedness and Arrangements Reviewed

Earlier, in May, a meeting regarding preparedness and arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Amaranth Yatra 2026 was held under the chairmanship of the Director Tourism, Jammu, at the Conference Hall of the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, according to the release.

During the meeting, various arrangements related to pilgrim facilities, sanitation, publicity, infrastructure, tentage, food stalls, and other allied services were reviewed in detail.

The Chair emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among all concerned departments and officers to ensure proper facilities, safety, and convenience for the pilgrims during the Yatra period. The Chair also stressed the need for the timely execution of all preparations and directed the concerned officers to work in close coordination to ensure seamless arrangements at various locations associated with the Yatra.

Special emphasis was laid on maintaining cleanliness, proper drinking water facilities, and essential amenities for the visiting devotees, the release said. Officers were further directed to ensure that all facilities and support services are made operational well in advance so that pilgrims arriving from different parts of the country are provided a comfortable and hassle-free experience during the Yatra.

The meeting also reviewed the status of ongoing works and preparedness at Yatri Niwas and other transit locations. The release stated that necessary directions were issued to the concerned officers for the timely completion of all required arrangements and ongoing works at Yatri Niwas and Transit Camps. (ANI)