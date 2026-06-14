Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the FIR against Mamata Banerjee, alleging selective action. He asked why no FIRs were filed against BJP leaders like Anurag Thakur for provocative speeches and reiterated his support for the TMC chief.

Raut Questions 'Selective' Action

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday questioned the FIR registered against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked why similar action was not taken in other cases involving alleged provocative speeches. Speaking to the media, Raut said, "If FIRs are being filed in this manner against provocative speeches, then why were no FIRs filed against people like Anurag Thakur for the kind of provocative speeches they gave during the Delhi elections?"

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UBT MP further alleged that such speeches are also made by BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh and questioned the absence of action in those cases. Reiterating his support for the TMC chief, Raut said, "Mamata Banerjee is a fighter politician. You (BJP) want to corner and finish her from all sides, but we are all with her. She is not a woman who fears FIRs," he added.

Details of FIR Against Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has registered an FIR against Mamata Banerjee. The FIR was registered at Hare Street, Kolkata Central Division, on June 7 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 196(1), 351(2) and 352. In his complaint, Tushar Kanti Das alleged that on March 9 this year, Mamata Banerjee delivered "a misleading speech intended to provoke a breach of peace, affect public tranquillity, maintain communal harmony, and threaten the democratic structure of the state".

TMC Faces Internal Rift

The FIR has come at a time when Mamata Banerjee is facing political turbulence within her party after the election defeat, with a large section of rebel MLAs having been recognised as "opposition" in the assembly and the rift reaching the party's parliamentary party.

Meanwhile, While three-party MPs have resigned from the Rajya Sabha, around 20 MPs have decided to approach the Lok Sabha Speaker, claiming to be "real TMC". They have also decided to seek a separate seating arrangement.

Other Investigations Underway

Regarding the CID's recent visit to the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, Majumdar emphasised that the investigative process is routine and independent. "The CID inquiry is ongoing regarding the fake signature matter. It is a legal process, and an inquiry will naturally follow. The law will take its own course," Majumdar said.