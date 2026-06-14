Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan cleanliness drive in Bengaluru. The event was organised to mark PM Modi's 12 years in office. She also attended a virtual global summit on growth and cooperation.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday participated in the 'Swachh Bharat' programme organised near the Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru, alongside Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official post from the Minister's office, Sitharaman took part in the cleanliness drive under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan along with Karnataka BJP leaders. "Smt @nsitharaman participated in a cleanliness drive under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' along with Shri @BYVijayendra and @BJP4Karnataka leaders at Mysuru Bank Circle, Bengaluru," the post read.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, who also joined the cleanliness drive, said the Swachh Bharat initiative was being organised across the state to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 12 years in office. Vijayendra added that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also planted saplings during the event. "On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi completing 12 years in the Prime Minister's office, the BJP is celebrating it across the country. In Karnataka, we are also celebrating it very meaningfully. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been carried out across the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is here, and she planted saplings, and in the afternoon she will be addressing intellectuals..." BY Vijayendra told reporters.

Sitharaman Addresses Global Summit

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the virtual meeting on the Global Convergence for Growth Summit. The Union Finance Minister attended the meeting from New Delhi on Thursday.

The summit was held to bring together leaders of advanced and emerging economies to discuss ways of supporting a balanced growth anchored in an efficient global framework. French President Emmanuel Macron presided over the summit that witnessed participation of the top leadership from all the G7 nations, India, Brazil, China, Kenya, South Korea and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Highlights Impact on Global South

During the meeting, the Union Minister highlighted that the consequences of conflicts and uncertainty fall disproportionately on developing countries and the Global South, stating that the situation demands coordinated global action. During her intervention at the Summit representing India, Sitharaman said, "In today's interconnected world, prosperity and challenges are shared, but the consequences of conflicts and uncertainty fall disproportionately on developing countries and the Global South. The situation demands coordinated global action. We must strengthen multilateral cooperation to build resilient economies, accelerate sustainable development, and ensure inclusive growth that benefits all." (ANI)