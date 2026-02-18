Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have heavily criticised the India AI Impact Summit 2026, alleging it was a 'PR stunt' with gross mismanagement, where innovators were 'thrown out' and faced poor facilities.

Karnataka Minister for Electronics Priyank Kharge on Wednesday criticised the handling of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, alleging that the event threw out "builders, innovators and inventors" who were invited to showcase their ideas for a "PR Stunt". Speaking to ANI at the event, Kharge called the Summit a "so-called global event" and claimed that foreign delegates have been withdrawing. "When we call builders, innovators, inventors, on a so-called global platform, we should start behaving like that also. You cannot throw out people you invited to showcase themselves to the world for a PR stunt... It has left a bad taste in everybody's mouth. More importantly, I have heard delegates have been withdrawing... You could have showcased yourself to the world in a better way," Kharge remarked.

Congress President Slams 'Utter Chaos' at Summit

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the alleged mismanagement of the AI Summit, claiming that what could have been a "showpiece" event for India turned into "utter chaos." Kharge claimed that visitors and exhibitors alike faced "extreme distress" due to a lack of basic facilities such as food and water.

In a post on X, Kharge criticised the government, stating that the summit, which was expected to showcase India's digital and artificial intelligence capabilities to the world, reportedly witnessed large-scale mismanagement. "What could have been a showpiece AI Summit for the entire world, demonstrating the digital and AI capabilities of India has reportedly turned into utter chaos and rank mismanagement by this 'PR hungry' government!" Kharge said. The Congress President further alleged that founders, exhibitors, and visitors faced "extreme distress" due to arrangements made during the event. He claimed that exhibitors were left without food and water, and alleged incidents of product theft. Kharge also alleged that the Prime Minister's presence on the first day caused disruptions, stating that the PM "gatecrashed for a photo opportunity."

Summit Aims for Global AI Advancement

The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital yesterday. He emphasised that the country's progress in AI will not only shape transformative solutions for the nation but also contribute to global advancement.

Over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders are participating at the Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South. Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative. The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence. (ANI)