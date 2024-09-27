AI-generated 'Ramayana Darshan' pavilion becomes major highlight at UP International trade show 2024

The AI-generated 'Ramayana Darshan' pavilion at UPITS 2024 has become a major attraction, blending spirituality and technology. It vividly recreates key scenes from Lord Ram's life, offering visitors a spiritual experience while showcasing the Yogi government's innovative approach to integrating heritage and modernity.

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2024, running from September 25 in Greater Noida, has introduced a unique blend of spirituality and technology with its “AI Ramayana Darshan” pavilion. This innovative exhibit, set up by the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department, has quickly become a major attraction, drawing both domestic and international visitors.

The pavilion uses artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate iconic scenes from the Ramayana, transporting visitors back to ancient Ayodhya. As they walk through the pavilion, the air is filled with the melodious chant of "Ram Siya Ram," adding to the spiritual experience. The AI-generated visuals beautifully depict key events from Lord Ram's life, including his education in the Gurukul with his brothers, Sita’s swayamvar, their exile, Sita’s abduction, the burning of Lanka, and the defeat of Ravana.



The images blend historical authenticity with artistic imagination, offering a visually stunning portrayal of these timeless episodes. The pavilion’s combination of tradition and technology has sparked significant interest among visitors. The serene environment, enhanced by the spiritual ambience, provides a unique opportunity for visitors to connect with their heritage in a modern setting.



Visitors have been actively sharing their experiences on social media, taking selfies, and praising the innovative approach of the pavilion. Many have expressed feelings of peace and devotion, impressed by how AI has been used to bring the epic Ramayana to life in such a vivid and engaging manner.

The AI Ramayana Darshan pavilion stands out as one of the major highlights of UPITS 2024, demonstrating the Yogi government’s successful integration of culture and modern technology in showcasing India’s rich heritage.

