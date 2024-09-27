Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AI-generated 'Ramayana Darshan' pavilion becomes major highlight at UP International trade show 2024

    The AI-generated 'Ramayana Darshan' pavilion at UPITS 2024 has become a major attraction, blending spirituality and technology. It vividly recreates key scenes from Lord Ram's life, offering visitors a spiritual experience while showcasing the Yogi government's innovative approach to integrating heritage and modernity.

    AI generated Ramayana Darshan pavilion becomes major highlight at UP International trade show 2024 vkp
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 2:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2024, running from September 25 in Greater Noida, has introduced a unique blend of spirituality and technology with its “AI Ramayana Darshan” pavilion. This innovative exhibit, set up by the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department, has quickly become a major attraction, drawing both domestic and international visitors.

    The pavilion uses artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate iconic scenes from the Ramayana, transporting visitors back to ancient Ayodhya. As they walk through the pavilion, the air is filled with the melodious chant of "Ram Siya Ram," adding to the spiritual experience. The AI-generated visuals beautifully depict key events from Lord Ram's life, including his education in the Gurukul with his brothers, Sita’s swayamvar, their exile, Sita’s abduction, the burning of Lanka, and the defeat of Ravana.

    UPITS 2024: National Education Policy, ICT integration highlighted in higher education stall

    The images blend historical authenticity with artistic imagination, offering a visually stunning portrayal of these timeless episodes. The pavilion’s combination of tradition and technology has sparked significant interest among visitors. The serene environment, enhanced by the spiritual ambience, provides a unique opportunity for visitors to connect with their heritage in a modern setting.

    BJP's win in Jammu and Kashmir paves way for PoK's return to India: Yogi Adityanath

    Visitors have been actively sharing their experiences on social media, taking selfies, and praising the innovative approach of the pavilion. Many have expressed feelings of peace and devotion, impressed by how AI has been used to bring the epic Ramayana to life in such a vivid and engaging manner.

    The AI Ramayana Darshan pavilion stands out as one of the major highlights of UPITS 2024, demonstrating the Yogi government’s successful integration of culture and modern technology in showcasing India’s rich heritage.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPITS 2024: National Education Policy, ICT integration highlighted in higher education stall AJR

    UPITS 2024: National Education Policy, ICT integration highlighted in higher education stall

    Odisha aligns with central government: Maternity, paternity leave for surrogacy parents AJR

    Odisha aligns with central government: Maternity, paternity leave for surrogacy parents

    Thrissur ATM heist: Six-member Haryana gang caught in Tamil Nadu, one killed dmn

    Thrissur ATM heist: Six-member Haryana gang caught in Tamil Nadu, one killed

    Human race will vanish due to attack of earth poisonous creatures Kodimath Swamiji predicts future vkp

    Human race at risk of vanishing from attacks by earth's poisonous creatures, warns Kodimath Swamiji

    Bengaluru BBMP considers feeding leftover hotel food to stray dogs vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP considers feeding leftover hotel food to stray dogs

    Recent Stories

    Saif Ali Khan to turn Pataudi Palace into a museum? Says, 'My father is buried there...' RTM

    Saif Ali Khan to turn Pataudi Palace into a museum? Says, 'My father is buried there...'

    UPITS 2024: National Education Policy, ICT integration highlighted in higher education stall AJR

    UPITS 2024: National Education Policy, ICT integration highlighted in higher education stall

    Want to reduce waist size from 36 to 28? Easy tips here! RKK

    Want to reduce waist size from 36 to 28? Easy tips here!

    Explore 5 IIT short-term courses open to students without JEE scores NTI

    Explore 5 IIT short-term courses open to students without JEE scores

    Sruthi Hariharan reveals SHOCKING details: Actress alleges adjustment demands from 5 Tamil filmmakers RBA

    Sruthi Hariharan reveals SHOCKING details: Actress alleges adjustment demands from 5 Tamil filmmakers

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon