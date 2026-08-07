Delhi Assembly will test BHASHINI’s AI-powered live transcription and translation during proceedings. The pilot aims to improve accessibility and efficiency, with wider AI adoption possible if the trial succeeds.

A big step towards the adoption of technology for good governance is being taken in the Delhi Assembly as it experiments with artificial intelligence for transcribing and translating proceedings live. It has been stated by Speaker Vijender Gupta that the House has invited the Digital India BHASHINI wing to pilot the technology.

The purpose of the move is to test whether artificial intelligence can make legislative proceedings fast and effective with the help of language transcoding.

AI to Revolutionize Delhi Assembly Proceedings

As per the Assembly, the move would test the efficiency of AI in converting the audio of proceedings into text and making translations available live. Artificial Intelligence would be tested on actual legislative proceedings prior to its permanent implementation.

The officials would take care of the efficacy of transcription, translation and the functioning of the process in general. Any technical glitches in the experiment would be sorted out prior to considering the solution for future application. A successful pilot may pave the way for the adoption of similar technology-based solutions in other wings.

What is BHASHINI?

BHASNHI or the National Language Translation Mission is a project of the Digital India mission aimed at making the digital services available in Indian languages. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2022 in the week of Digital India Week in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Artificial intelligence is used in the platform for enabling multilingual digital interaction that even includes voice interactions. The overall purpose of the platform is to remove language barriers from digital public services and make the process more convenient for citizens.

First BHASHINI Pilot in Legislative Assembly Level

This initiative of the Delhi Assembly is being referred to as the first pilot of live transcription and translation technology of BHASHINI in the Indian Legislative Assembly.

It shows the willingness of the Delhi Assembly to experiment with new technologies. Real-time translation will help in following the legislative debates with ease.

Digital Presence of BHASHINI

As stated by the official announcement, Digital India BHASHINI is an entity running under Digital India Corporation that falls under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

BHASHINI caters to more than 800 government sites, and it has executed over 8 billion AI commands, including 20 million daily commands.

BHASHINI includes 36 Indian text languages, 23 Indian speech languages, and 35 international languages. The increasing trend of usage of the platform is in line with the government’s strategy for multilingual digital infrastructure.

This pilot test in the Delhi Assembly will test the ability of the technology in meeting the needs of the legislative process, thus opening doors for further usage of the AI in the House.