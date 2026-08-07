BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has threatened to go on a hunger strike if the Jharkhand government does not resolve the JPSC and JSSC recruitment controversies. He is seeking party permission to protest after the parliamentary session ends on August 13.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey has issued a strong warning regarding the ongoing protests by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, stating that he will seek party permission to go on a hunger strike if the state administration fails to resolve the recruitment and paper-leak controversies. The agitation centred around alleged irregularities, corruption, and systemic delays in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)--has drawn intense political backing.

'Will Go On Hunger Strike'

Addressing the timeline of the ongoing protests and parliamentary duties, Dubey said, "Parliament is in session until the 13th. If a decision is not taken by then, a hunger strike is something that requires permission from the party. I have asked the party president for permission. If I receive that permission, I will go on a hunger strike thereafter after the 13th."

The protesting aspirants have been demanding systemic reforms, fair investigations, and transparent recruitment processes, putting mounting pressure on the state government as political leaders threaten to escalate the agitation firsthand.

Dubey Attacks JMM, Congress, RJD

Dubey also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and RJD over the same issue, alleging that the state's youth have been subjected to "immense suffering" amid alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. He demanded a comprehensive account of appointments made over the past seven to eight years and questioned whether relatives of leaders from the Congress, JMM and RJD had benefited from government jobs during this period.

"The question is not about Rahul Gandhi at all. The question is that Rahul Gandhi should reveal how many relatives of Congress leaders, how many relatives of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leaders, and how many relatives of RJD leaders have received jobs in the last seven to eight years," Dubey said.

He also referred to allegations against Abhay Tiwari, whom he described as the main accused in the matter, claiming that Tiwari had said money was collected from people and subsequently distributed among members and the chairman. Raising questions over the alleged financial irregularities, Dubey said, "So, how much corruption has taken place in this matter? How many mothers have sold their jewellery? How many fathers have sold their land? There should be a list of all the atrocities that have taken place."

The BJP MP further alleged that the Congress, JMM and RJD had failed the state's youth over the past seven to eight years and accused Rahul Gandhi of pursuing an agenda allegedly influenced by foreign interests. "George Soros has asked Rahul Gandhi to speak because whatever agenda he sets and whatever statements he makes, he does so under pressure from America," Dubey alleged.

Support for Protesting Students

Meanwhile, Independent MP Pappu Yadav backed the protesting students, saying they have every right to raise their concerns and approach the residence of chief minister Hemant Soren. Yadav said that CM Soren had urged the students to return home peacefully while assuring them that there would be no restrictions on them coming near his residence.

"Our Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, asked the students to return home peacefully. He also said that they have every right to come near his residence. He welcomed them and said there would be no restrictions," Yadav said. (ANI)