Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis supported RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on Gen Z, stating the message is for the whole nation. Bhagwat had said student protesters should not be branded 'anti-national' and that Gen Z is more questioning.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday backed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on Gen Z and Gen Alpha, saying his message was in the interest of the entire country and not confined to any particular political party or organisation.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis spoke on Bhagwat's interaction with Gen Z at India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), saying both the ruling side and the Opposition should take note of his message. "What RSS Sarsanghchalak says is not just for one party, one group or one organisation. He speaks for our country. I feel that whether it is the ruling side or the Opposition, what he said is in the interest of this nation, for everyone," Fadnavis said. "Everyone will take pointers from it, and if the Opposition has liked it, I congratulate them," he added.

Bhagwat's Message to Gen Z

Bhagwat, while interacting with Gen Z and Gen Alpha in Mumbai, had said the younger generation was more willing to question authority and seek logical answers. He also said student protesters should not be branded as "anti-national" and maintained that their grievances were genuine. Fadnavis' remarks came amid a debate over Bhagwat's comments on youth-led protests, particularly following agitations over issues including alleged examination irregularities. Bhagwat had said, "If Gen Z is protesting, they're not anti-national. They're our own people. They're our next generation," while emphasising the need for dialogue and a sense of belonging. He also said that protests could be a form of dialogue in a democracy and that grievances raised by students needed to be addressed.

"When we were at the age of Gen Z, the nature of our generation was such that we would accept what the elders said. We wouldn't question. Now Gen Z and Gen Alpha ask questions; they want logical answers," Bhagwat had said. He further described the new generation as more honest than the existing generation and said an appeal for patriotism and service would resonate with them.

Political Reactions

BJP MP Mayank Nayak also welcomed Bhagwat's remarks, saying Gen Z would play an important role in achieving the goal of a developed India. "Mohan Bhagwat held an interaction with Gen Z where he said that this generation has the strength to change the country. When the PM talks about Viksit Bharat, it is the Gen-Z which will play a part in achieving it," Nayak said.

BJP MP Madan Rathore said Bhagwat's remarks were directed at the "new youth power" and praised the younger generation for being sharp and questioning. "Mohan Bhagwat has said absolutely right that the new generation is sharp, and there is no doubt about it. Mohan Bhagwat said this for the new youth power, not for those who were there sloganeering or talking about breaking the country. He said this for the cultured new generation and their words should be heard," he told ANI.

RJD MP Misa Bharti also said Bhagwat's comments on Gen Z and Gen Alpha were fair, while raising questions over the government's handling of student protests and calling for a wider discussion on reservation. "What Mohan Bhagwat has said about Gen Z and Gen Alpha is fair; on one hand, he acknowledges that the protesters' demonstration was justified, yet how did the government treat them?.. As for the issue of reservation, Mohan Bhagwat is a senior leader with vast experience. He ought to know the basis on which reservation was granted. There is scope for a major discussion on the subject of reservation," she told ANI.

Action on Terror-linked Publications

Meanwhile, on the Maharashtra government's decision to order the forfeiture of 114 terror-linked publications and manuals, Fadnavis said the material included publications that allegedly promoted radicalisation and provided information on bomb-making and launching attacks. "Through internet, dark net and through different publications, magazines which spread radicalisation, how to prepare bombs, how to launch an attack and things like that were found. We didn't have laws to expressly ban them, but now a new law has been passed under which this can be banned. I think a good measure has been taken," he said.

Farm Loan Waiver Scheme Update

On the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Farm Loan Waiver Scheme, Fadnavis said around 16 lakh farmers were included in the first list and that Aadhaar authentication was being carried out to facilitate payments. "We announced a really good decision, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Farm Loan Waiver Scheme. Under this scheme, the first list contained names of about 16 lakh farmers. We sent the list on field for Aadhaar authentication; about 6.22 lakh farmers whose authentication was done received Rs 5000 Crores in their accounts today. Starting tomorrow, as the Aadhaar authentication is done, farmers will get the money in their account," he said.

"Our effort is to ensure that all farmers avail the benefit of farm loan waiver," the Maharashtra Chief Minister added. (ANI)