AI cameras in Kerala caught vehicles of 13 MLAs and MPs for violating traffic rules in October

Thiruvananthapuram: The vehicles of 13 MLAs and MPs were caught by the AI cameras for violating traffic rules in the state last month. The Minister for Transport of Kerala, Antony Raju, informed that 13 such vehicles have been fined in October 2023 alone. Meanwhile, 1263 road accident deaths occurred in the state from June 2023 to October 31, when the AI camera was installed. Around 273 people lost their lives in road accidents in September.

At the same time, 1669 people died in the state in 2022. In October last year, 340 people died in road accidents, while this year, as per the report received so far, 85 deaths have occurred. The official statement also says that the death rate may still vary as many of those in critical condition are undergoing treatment.

The road safety review meeting chaired by Minister Antony Raju also decided that pollution certificates will be issued from December 1 only to vehicles that have no outstanding fines in the state.

Since road accident deaths have decreased in the state after the installation of AI cameras, there is a move to reduce the amount of vehicle insurance policies, to impose an additional amount on those who continuously violate the law, to introduce a provision to pay fines for traffic law violations before renewing the insurance, and to hold a discussion with the heads of insurance companies on November 15 in Thiruvananthapuram. It has been decided to make seat belts and cameras inside and outside the vehicle mandatory for drivers and front-row passengers for fitness certificates starting November 1.

Complaints about violations detected by cameras can be submitted through the online app named M Parivahan. In the event of non-payment of the fine within the stipulated time, the fine can be paid directly by submitting an application to the motor vehicle department offices