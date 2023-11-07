Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Heavy rains to lash in the state today; yellow alert in 3 districts

    The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in three districts, including Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam today.

    Kerala: Heavy rains to lash in the state today; yellow alert in 3 districts rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there is a possibility of isolated heavy rains in the state today. The IMD stated that the cyclonic circulation is likely to strengthen as a low pressure over the central-eastern Arabian Sea on November 8. A yellow alert has been announced in three districts including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Ernakulam today.

    A yellow alert has also been announced in Idukki and Ernakulam districts on November 8. There is a chance of isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in the next 24 hours. Kerala is likely to experience widespread rains for the next 5 days under the influence of cyclonic circulation. 

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has also warned that high waves and storm surges are likely to occur on the Kerala coast till 11.30 pm tonight, with a maximum of 1.1 to 1.7 meters and 1.0 to 1.6 meters on the southern Tamil Nadu coast. Fishermen and coastal residents should be cautious. 

    According to the Center for Oceanography and Research, there is a possibility of strong winds and bad weather in the Central East Arabian Sea and the adjoining South East Arabian Sea with a speed of 40 to 45 km per hour and in some cases up to 55 km per hour.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 CRPF jawan on election duty injured in IED blast gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CRPF jawan on election duty injured in IED blast

    Kerala News LIVE 07 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Youth stabbed to death in Thrissur; 2 others injured

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 polling day Phase 1 polling updates voting percentage AJR

    Chhattisgarh Phase-1 Election 2023: Voting underway in 20 assembly seats

    Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 polling day updates voting percentage AJR

    Mizoram Election 2023: Voting underway in 40 assembly seats

    Cricket World Cup replica made of record 16185 hexagonal nuts installed at Lulu Mall Trivandrum! anr

    Cricket World Cup replica made of record 16,185 hexagonal nuts installed at Lulu Mall Trivandrum!

    Recent Stories

    Coworking giant WeWork files for bankruptcy in US with liabilities ranging from $10 to $50 billion snt

    Co-working giant WeWork files for bankruptcy in US with liabilities ranging from $10 to $50 billion

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 CRPF jawan on election duty injured in IED blast gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CRPF jawan on election duty injured in IED blast

    NASA Kepler Telescope discovers 7 fiery exoplanets, uncovering a harsh new solar system beyond our own snt

    NASA's Kepler Telescope discovers 7 fiery exoplanets, uncovering a harsh new solar system beyond our own

    Kerala News LIVE 07 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Youth stabbed to death in Thrissur; 2 others injured

    Bigg Boss 17: What is Ankita Lokhande's real name? Actress once wanted to be an air hostess RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: What is Ankita Lokhande's real name? Actress once wanted to be an air hostess

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon