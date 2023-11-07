Kerala: Heavy rains to lash in the state today; yellow alert in 3 districts

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in three districts, including Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam today.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there is a possibility of isolated heavy rains in the state today. The IMD stated that the cyclonic circulation is likely to strengthen as a low pressure over the central-eastern Arabian Sea on November 8. A yellow alert has been announced in three districts including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Ernakulam today.

A yellow alert has also been announced in Idukki and Ernakulam districts on November 8. There is a chance of isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in the next 24 hours. Kerala is likely to experience widespread rains for the next 5 days under the influence of cyclonic circulation.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has also warned that high waves and storm surges are likely to occur on the Kerala coast till 11.30 pm tonight, with a maximum of 1.1 to 1.7 meters and 1.0 to 1.6 meters on the southern Tamil Nadu coast. Fishermen and coastal residents should be cautious.

According to the Center for Oceanography and Research, there is a possibility of strong winds and bad weather in the Central East Arabian Sea and the adjoining South East Arabian Sea with a speed of 40 to 45 km per hour and in some cases up to 55 km per hour.