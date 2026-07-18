A massive fire at an unlicensed fireworks factory in Ahmedabad killed 8 and injured several. PM Modi and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel expressed grief and announced ex-gratia payments. An FIR has been registered and a search for the accused is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a mishap at a fireworks factory in Ahmedabad and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

A massive fire broke out at an unlicensed fireworks manufacturing unit near Mehmudpura on the Ramol-Gatrad Road in Ahmedabad, leaving at least eight people dead and several others injured, officials said.

PM, CM Announce Ex-Gratia

In a post on X, the office of the Prime Minister shared, "Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap at a fireworks factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected." https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/2078449018670120977?s=20 "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi" the post read.

Further, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. "The news of the accident that occurred in a firecracker factory in Ahmedabad is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God that the souls of the deceased who lost their lives in this tragedy find peace. I express my deepest condolences to their family members," Gujarat CM said in a post on X. https://x.com/Bhupendrapbjp/status/2078457132123607169 "All necessary assistance and treatment are being provided to the affected by the local administration. A prayer at the Lord's feet that the citizens injured in the accident recover swiftly. The state government will provide assistance of Rs. 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured," the post read.

Rescue Operations Underway

Commandant Officer, RAF 100, Ritul Dah, who was present at the scene, said that at least eight people were killed and eight others injured in the fireworks factory blast. He added that bodies and injured persons were found scattered across fields up to 50 metres from the site and that search and rescue operations are still underway.

"We first heard the sound of a massive explosion at 15:24 hours. Upon hearing this, our camp's Quick Reaction Team, along with an ambulance, a fire tender, and an alert company, responded immediately, reaching the location by 15:45 hours. During the search operation, we discovered that a significant number of people were injured, and several had already lost their lives. We found bodies and injured individuals scattered across the surrounding fields, extending up to 50 meters from the site," he said.

"Our ambulance team, accompanied by a pharmacist, immediately rescued the injured and transported them to a nearby hospital; they also assisted in moving the deceased to the hospital. Civil police were informed simultaneously; personnel from the police control room and the local fire brigade arrived at the scene. We are continuing our operations in coordination with them. Regarding the casualty figures, reports received so far indicate 8 fatalities and 8 injuries. The search operation is still underway, and further details will emerge as the situation progresses," Dah further said.

Police Launch Investigation, Register FIR

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore said that 12 to 15 people were working at a fireworks manufacturing site when the incident occurred, adding that police, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) teams and '108' emergency services carried out rescue operations and shifted the injured to hospitals.

Speaking to ANI, JCP Rathore said, "An incident occurred in the area under the jurisdiction of the Ramol Police Station, specifically behind the RAF station located on Ramol-Gatrad Road, where firecrackers were being manufactured in an open space. Preliminary information suggests that 12 to 15 people were working at the site. Rescue operations were carried out, and individuals were transported to various hospitals by police teams, AMC teams, and '108' emergency services."

"So far, 8 to 10 people have been hospitalised, and some are in critical condition. Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has confirmed one fatality. Further details will be provided as they become available... Police are currently verifying the whereabouts of the individuals running this facility and checking whether they held a valid license. If any violations are found, the police will register an FIR and take strict, appropriate action," he further added.

FIR Names Factory Operator

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sharad Singhal said an FIR has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosives Act in connection with the fireworks factory mishap, with factory operator Mehul Dodia and three to four others named as accused.

"The rescue operation is currently underway, and the police are present at the hospital. The top priority is ensuring that everyone injured here receives full medical treatment. Simultaneously, an FIR is being registered at the Tamol police station, invoking Section 105 of the BNS and the Explosives Act. The accused include Mehul Dodia, who operated the factory, along with 3-4 others whose names have surfaced; we expect to apprehend all the accused shortly," JCP Singhal said.

Eyewitness Account

Civil Defence Warden Pushkar Bhai Kalal said he rushed to the site of the Ahmedabad fireworks factory blast after hearing an explosion and, along with the RAF-100 team, rescued multiple injured persons, adding that around 10 to 12 people were found in extremely critical condition during the search operation.

"At 3:07 PM, while I was having a meal, I heard a sound resembling an explosion. Upon hearing it, I immediately put on my uniform, took my vehicle, and rushed to the scene. The situation was critical when I arrived. Hearing screams from inside, the RF-100 team and I entered and found two individuals in very serious condition; we brought them out and carried them on a cot to the road. Shortly after, about 8 to 10 108 emergency ambulances arrived, and we transferred the 4 victims into them. We searched further and found another 8 to 10 people inside; 10 to 12 individuals were in extremely critical condition. Subsequently, the RAF team and I thoroughly searched the premises and the surrounding fields, but found no further information," Kalal said. (ANI)