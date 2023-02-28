Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Meghalaya's Tura, second in less than 5 hours

This is the second earthquake in the northeast region to be reported on Tuesday. An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Noney district of Manipur earlier today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The National Center for Seismology has informed that an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale rocked Meghalaya`s Tura in the wee hours of Tuesday (February 28). The tremours were felt at 6.57 am, 59 km north of Tura.

The depth of the earthquake was reported to be 29 km. In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km, Location: 59 km N of Tura, Meghalaya."

Also read: Trinamool Congress official Twitter account 'compromised', confirms Derek O'Brien

This is the second earthquake in the northeast region to be reported on Tuesday. An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Noney district of Manipur earlier today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck around 2.46 am, at a depth of 25 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet. Meghalaya, on Monday, polling for the Assembly, recording an overall turnout of over 81 percent.

Also read: UP MLA murder case: Key accused in witness' killing shot dead in encounter

Similarly, two tremors of 3.8 and 3.3 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch and Amreli districts respectively, officials from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) had said. However, there were no report of any casualty or property damage.

A tremor of 3.8 magnitude was recorded at 10.49 am in Kutch district. Its epicentre was 62 km north-north east of Lakhpat town in Kutch, at a depth of 15 km, they said.