    Ahead of Chhattisgarh election 2023, CM Bhupesh Baghel announces allowance for unemployed youth

    Addressing people on the occasion of the Republic Day after unfurling the national flag at the Lalbag Parade grounds in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, CM Baghel announced the formulation of a rural industry policy in the state to strengthen the cottage industry-based rural economy.

    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday (January 26) made a major announcement ahead of the state Assembly polls that is due this year-end, stating that unemployed youth will be given a monthly allowance in the state from the next financial year.

    It can be seen that this was one of the key promises made by the Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, following which the party returned to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

    Addressing people on the occasion of the Republic Day after unfurling the national flag at the Lalbag Parade grounds in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, Baghel also announced the formulation of a rural industry policy in the state to strengthen the cottage industry-based rural economy.

    The Chief Minister further said that factories located in industrial areas developed by the Industries Department will be exempted from property tax. He also made a number of other announcements, including setting up of an aerocity near Raipur airport, housing assistance scheme for labourers and a scheme to promote women entrepreneurship, apparently eyeing the Assembly elections.

    "Unemployed youth will be given an unemployment allowance every month from the next financial year (2023-24)," Baghel said without specifying the amount.

    "An aerocity will be developed near the Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur, to enhance passenger facilities, commercial development of the airport area and employment generation," he said.

    "Construction workers registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for a period of three years will be given a grant of Rs 50,000 for building their houses," he said.

    To strengthen the cottage industry-based rural economy, and to increase employment and the income of people in rural pockets, Baghel also announced the formulation of a rural industry policy in the state.

    According to research scholars, Chandkhuri, situated in Raipur district, is the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya and the temple there is the only one in the world dedicated to her.

    The temple has been renovated and beautified by the Congress government as a part of its ambitious 'Ram Van Gaman' tourism circuit project under which all significant places in the state which Lord Ram is believed to have visited during his exile are being developed as places of tourist attraction.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
