AgustaWestland scam: Delhi HC rejects middleman Christian Michel’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday denied bail to Christian Michel, a key accused in the Rs 3,700 crore VVIP chopper scam in both Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases. The bail pleas were moved in July last year.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri who had reserved it on February 18, pronounced the judgment on Friday. after hearing Advocate Aljo K Joseph for Michel, Advocate DP Singh for CBI and ASG SV Raju for the ED. Detailed order is yet to be uploaded.

The CBI has opposed Michel’s bail saying that he is a British national not having roots in India and is at flight risk. It was also stated that he acted as a middleman, received money pursuant to certain contracts concerning the scam, and is not cooperating in the investigation, Live Law reported.

In his petition, James had argued that his extradition from the United Arab Emirate (UAE) to India was a quid pro quo for Indian authorities sending back Dubai’s Princess Latifa, Bar and Bench reported.

As per the report, Advocate Aljo Joseph, appearing for Michel, had submitted that Michel was brought to India in December 2018 just eight months after Princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, the runaway daughter of Dubai’s ruler, was intercepted by the Indian Coast Guards near Goa while she was trying to flee to the US. India had then sent her back to the UAE.

Opposing his bail, the ED asserted that by reducing the height of Choppers, Michel has interfered with crucial defence equipment needed in high altitude areas like Ladakh. It further refuted the claim made by Michel's counsel that he was exonerated by an Italian court of all charges and insisted that bail must be denied for misleading the court.

It was further stated that rigours on grant of bail to an accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act will apply in this case.

Michel’s counsel on the other and argued that mere fact of not having deep rooted connections in India cannot be a ground for the Trial Court to deny him bail. He assured the Court that Michel will cooperate in the investigations.

