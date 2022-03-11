Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AgustaWestland scam: Delhi HC rejects middleman Christian Michel’s bail plea

    Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri who had reserved it on February 18, pronounced the judgment on Friday. after hearing Advocate Aljo K Joseph for Michel, Advocate DP Singh for CBI and ASG SV Raju for the ED. Detailed order is yet to be uploaded.    

    AgustaWestland scam: Delhi HC rejects middleman Christian Michel's bail plea-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Friday denied bail to Christian Michel, a key accused in the Rs 3,700 crore VVIP chopper scam in both Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases. The bail pleas were moved in July last year.

    Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri who had reserved it on February 18, pronounced the judgment on Friday. after hearing Advocate Aljo K Joseph for Michel, Advocate DP Singh for CBI and ASG SV Raju for the ED. Detailed order is yet to be uploaded.    

    The CBI has opposed Michel’s bail saying that he is a British national not having roots in India and is at flight risk. It was also stated that he acted as a middleman, received money pursuant to certain contracts concerning the scam, and is not cooperating in the investigation, Live Law reported.

    Also read: Pakistan claims supersonic 'projectile' from India crashed in its territory

    In his petition, James had argued that his extradition from the United Arab Emirate (UAE) to India was a quid pro quo for Indian authorities sending back Dubai’s Princess Latifa, Bar and Bench reported.

    As per the report, Advocate Aljo Joseph, appearing for Michel, had submitted that Michel was brought to India in December 2018 just eight months after Princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, the runaway daughter of Dubai’s ruler, was intercepted by the Indian Coast Guards near Goa while she was trying to flee to the US. India had then sent her back to the UAE.

    Also read: FIR against Rana Ayyub for allegedly referring Hindu students as 'terrorist'

    Opposing his bail, the ED asserted that by reducing the height of Choppers, Michel has interfered with crucial defence equipment needed in high altitude areas like Ladakh. It further refuted the claim made by Michel's counsel that he was exonerated by an Italian court of all charges and insisted that bail must be denied for misleading the court.

    It was further stated that rigours on grant of bail to an accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act will apply in this case.

    Michel’s counsel on the other and argued that mere fact of not having deep rooted connections in India cannot be a ground for the Trial Court to deny him bail. He assured the Court that Michel will cooperate in the investigations.

    Also read: Meghalaya becomes ninth state to withdraw general consent to CBI

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Its time for Mumbai now : Fadnavis on upcoming Mumbai Municipal polls - ADT

    'It's time for Mumbai now': Fadnavis on upcoming Mumbai Municipal polls

    Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi submits resignation to state Governor-dnm

    Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi submits resignation to state Governor

    Goa Election Result Explained Why Congress lost and BJP strategy worked

    Explained: Why Congress lost Goa and BJP's clever strategy worked

    Bhagwant Mann to meet Guv to stake claim to form Punjab's govt - ADT

    Bhagwant Mann to meet Guv to stake claim to form Punjab's govt

    BJP seats can be lowered says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on UP Election result - ADT

    'BJP seats can be lowered', says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on UP Election result

    Recent Stories

    Does Ralf Rangnick favour particular types of players at Manchester United? Diogo Dalot reveals-ayh

    Does Rangnick favour particular types of players at Man United? Dalot reveals

    Its time for Mumbai now : Fadnavis on upcoming Mumbai Municipal polls - ADT

    'It's time for Mumbai now': Fadnavis on upcoming Mumbai Municipal polls

    36 Seema Bhawanis are on 5280-km expedition on Royal Enfields

    36 Seema Bhawanis are on 5280-km expedition on Royal Enfields (PHOTOS)

    Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre order begins today All you need to know gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre-order begins today; All you need to know

    Do you have diabetes? Here are some tips to ensure healthy Blood Sugar levels RCB

    Do you have diabetes? Here are some tips to ensure healthy Blood Sugar levels

    Recent Videos

    After mega win in 4 states PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat s Ahmedabad gcw

    After mega win in 4 states, PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

    Video Icon
    Goa Election 2022 Independents will help us form government says BJP gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon