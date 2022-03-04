Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIR against Rana Ayyub for allegedly referring Hindu students as 'terrorist'

    Few days Hindu outfits raised a complaint with Karnataka Police, alleging that controversial writer Rana Ayyub had targeted the Hindu community by addressing the students as 'terrorists'. An FIR is registered reportedly at Hubbali-Dharwad Commissionerate. The complainant has alleged negligence on part of the police earlier for going 'slow' over the complaint.
     

    First Published Mar 4, 2022

    Based on the complaint from Hindu group 'Hindu IT Cell' an FIR was filed against controversial writer Rana Ayyub at Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner limits reportedly. The complainant Ashwath representing the group had filed the complaint and urged the police to book her under IPC sections 124A (Sedition), 504 (intentional insult to Hindu community), 295A, 298 (deliberate and malicious attempt to outrage religious feelings) and 153A (creating enmity and division).

    As per reports, the right-wing activist also alleged that the police was ignoring his complaint. He had told that Ayyub's comments during her interview to the media has hurt the sentiments of Hindus as she called the protesting Hindu students over hijab as 'Hindu terrorists'.

    The group earlier also wrote about police making them wait just to take the complaint and had tagged DGP of Karnataka, Karnataka BJP and Home Minister in their Twitter message to bring attention to their complaint.

    Meanwhile, CM Bommai announced to free temples from govt control during his budget speech on Friday. 

    In a shot in the arm for activists demanding freeing over 30,000 temples from government control, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has said that autonomy will be given to temples coming under 'Muzrai' department.

    The CM made this announcement during his budget speech. Bommai pointed out that delegation of power in terms of development will be given to temples by framing required laws. If the government sticks to its promise, then 34,558 temples under the ambit of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department will be free from the direct control of state government.

