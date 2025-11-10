A 40-year-old lawyer allegedly raped a 24-year-old gang-rape survivor inside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Agra after luring her with the promise of arranging an out-of-court settlement in a 2022 sexual assault case.

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old lawyer allegedly raped a 24-year-old gang-rape survivor inside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Agra after luring her with the promise of arranging an out-of-court settlement in a 2022 sexual assault case in which he was reportedly representing one of the accused.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Singh, also known as Jitendra Dhakre. According to police, the woman had travelled from Auraiyya to attend a court hearing on Thursday when Singh approached her, claiming he could mediate a compromise with the other accused.

The survivor accompanied him. Singh allegedly offered her alcohol during the car ride and later booked a hotel room in Agra, saying it was too late for her to return home. As per the complaint, he initially left her there but returned later that night with dinner, allegedly assaulted her under the pretext of discussing the case, and locked the door from inside to prevent her escape.

The survivor told police that she managed to slip out of the room under the pretext of fetching water and hid within the hotel premises until Singh left. The next morning, she approached the police and filed a complaint, following which an FIR was registered under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape.

Police launched a manhunt and collected CCTV footage, hotel visitor records, and forensic samples from the crime scene that supported the survivor’s account, with footage showing both the accused and the victim entering the hotel together.

Accused fractures legs while trying to flee during police raid

Agra DCP (City) Sayeed Ali Abbar said, “During a raid at the accused’s house, he jumped from a neighbour’s roof and fractured both legs. He was admitted to SN Medical College. On Saturday, we secured his remand and produced him before the court. He has been sent to judicial custody. The woman was sent for a medical examination.”

Police added that the survivor had previously filed a gang-rape complaint in December 2022 against three men in Etmadpur — all of whom had been arrested and charge-sheeted in a local Agra court.