A 36-year-old woman auto-rickshaw driver from Agra has accused two men of gang-raping her after they allegedly pretended to be Army personnel and offered to assist in getting her daughter admitted to a military school. According to the police on Saturday, the suspects are currently absconding, and multiple teams have been deployed to track them down.

The woman informed authorities that she was called to a hotel in the city on Thursday, where the assault occurred at gunpoint. Police added that preliminary findings from her medical examination have provided some leads in the investigation.

ACP Agra, Hemant Kumar, said as quoted by the Times of India, "A case was registered against the accused under BNS section 70 (1) (gang-rape) following a complaint by the woman at Rakabganj police station on Friday. We're probing all her claims."

In her statement to the police, the woman said that two men boarded her auto for a ride and introduced themselves as Army jawans. During the trip, they offered to help with her daughter's future and exchanged contact numbers with her. Later, they gave her the address of a hotel and asked her to visit in connection with her daughter. When she went to the hotel, the men allegedly took her to a room, raped her at gunpoint, and warned her against going to the police, threatening to harm her child if she did.

As part of the investigation, a police team visited the city hotel and gathered information about the suspects, who are believed to be from Bulandshahr. Officials said a team has been dispatched to the town to follow up on the case.