A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver was set ablaze in Agra after refusing to delete old photos and videos. Family members staged a protest demanding justice, while police registered a case and assured strict action against the accused.

A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly burned alive in Agra’s Shahganj area after refusing to delete old photos and videos of his former live-in partner. Police confirmed the incident took place on February 27, when Chand alias Saddam was returning home after dropping passengers.

According to officials, the accused stopped him in Dauretha, dragged him out of his autorickshaw near Bilasganj, and took him to a secluded spot. There, petrol was poured on him before he was set ablaze. Residents rushed to help after hearing his screams. He was admitted to SN Medical College and later shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night.

Family Allegations And Motive

Relatives alleged that the woman, Shabnam, had lived with Chand for nearly two years after her husband’s death. She recently married her brother-in-law, Allee Ahmed, and had been pressuring Chand to delete old photos and videos of them together.

On Thursday, family members placed Chand’s body on the road at Prithvinath Phatak, blocking traffic for nearly an hour. The protest was called off only after police assured strict action against the accused.

Police Response

A case has been registered against Shabnam and her husband under BNS section 124, which deals with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid or similar means. Police stated that further sections will be added after receiving the postmortem report.

ACP (Lohamandi) Gaurav Singh confirmed that evidence, including CCTV footage, is being examined. He added that further legal action will be taken based on the findings.

