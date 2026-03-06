Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized the US for its 30-day waiver allowing India to buy Russian oil, labelling it 'American blackmail'. The temporary measure, announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, comes amid a crisis in the Gulf.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday cornered the Central government after the US permitted Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, which he believed is "American blackmail" on India. In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh penned a short prose while attaching the post of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announcing the 30-day waiver amid a crisis in the Gulf hampering shipping routes that pass through the Strait of Hormuz. "Trump's new game Told the Delhi friend You can get oil from Putin, How long will this continue? This American blackmail," he wrote. ट्रम्प का नया खेल दिल्ली दोस्त को कहा पुतिन से ले सकते हो तेल कब तक चलेगा यह अमेरिकी ब्लैकमेल pic.twitter.com/GTmITbEGPN — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 6, 2026

US Treasury Details 30-Day Waiver

This comes after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "President Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil."

"This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea. India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of U.S. oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage," he added.

Waiver Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions

The waiver comes at a time when India continues to face potential risks linked to energy supply disruptions in the Middle East amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures.

India sources nearly 40 per cent of its oil imports from the region, with a significant portion transported through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)