Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee on March 6. The committee rejected his request to live-stream the proceedings, stating they are confidential and there is no precedent for it.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned to appear before the Committee of Privileges of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on March 6, according to an official release from the Assembly Secretariat. The summons comes in connection with the committee's proceedings.

Live-Streaming Request Denied

In response to an earlier notice, Kejriwal had written to the Secretariat on March 3 requesting that the proceedings of the Privileges Committee be live-streamed. However, the Secretariat stated that the proceedings of the committee are confidential and the Rules of Procedure do not permit live streaming. It also noted that there is no precedent of such sittings being telecast in Parliament or other state legislatures.

"This is with reference to your letter dated 03.03.2026 in response to the summons issued on 18.02.2026 vide which you have requested for live streaming of the proceedings of the Committee of Privileges. In this connection, I am directed by the Hon'ble Chairperson to inform that the proceedings of the Committee of Privileges are confidential and the Rules of Procedure do not permit for their live streaming," the official release from Delhi Secretariat said.

"Further, there is no precedence of the sitting of the Committee of Privileges being telecast in the Parliament or other states. The Hon'ble Chairperson has also expressed his surprise over your ignorance in this matter in spite of being a former member of this House for more than ten years, when numerous sittings of the Committee of Privileges were held but not even a single sitting was ever telecast/ live streamed," the release further added.

Kejriwal Demands Transparency

Earlier on March 3, Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the Privileges Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly confirming that he would appear before the panel on March 6 as per the summons issued to him, while demanding that the proceedings be live-streamed in the interest of transparency.

"Delhi is grappling with pollution. The roads are lying broken. There are piles of garbage everywhere. Hospitals are out of medicines. The Delhi Assembly has summoned me to question me about the "Hanging House." I have written a letter to the Privileges Committee informing them that I will attend as per their summons on March 6. Keeping transparency in mind, I request the committee that the proceedings be live-streamed. My letter to the committee," Kejriwal wrote on 'X'. (ANI)