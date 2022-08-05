Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Agnipath recruitment: Registration in Army begins on Friday in Jammu

    The recruitment rally will be held on October 7 at Zorawar Stadium, Sunjuwan military station, Jammu, for candidates from the districts of Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Samba, and Kathua.
     

    Registration for Agniveers in the Army in the Jammu region will begin on Friday at the Sunjuwan military station, according to officials.

    "Online registration for the Army Agniveer recruitment rally begins on August 5 and ends on September 3, 2022," a PRO defence said.

    The recruitment rally will be held on October 7 at Zorawar Stadium, Sunjuwan military station, Jammu, for candidates from the districts of Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Samba, and Kathua, he added.

    The rally will be held to recruit Agniveers for the Indian Army through the Agnipath scheme, according to the PRO.

    Candidates can only apply online via the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

    According to the PRO defence, the Army Recruiting Office in Jammu has advised that recruitment into the Army is a free service and that selection is fair and based solely on merit.

    "There is no money to be paid to anyone. All candidates are advised to avoid touts (dalals)," he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

