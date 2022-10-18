Agency probing wider conspiracy into Rajiv Gandhi's assassination disbanded

The agency failed to achieve any major breakthrough despite being given annual extensions beyond the two-year period starting 1998. The creation of the MDMA was based on the recommendation of the MC Jain Commission.

The Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) constituted 24 years ago to probe the wider conspiracy into the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi has been disbanded by the central government.

Working under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the MDMA comprised officers from multiple central security agencies. According to officials, the order to disband the agency came in May, and the pending probe has been handed over to another unit of the CBI.

The agency failed to achieve any major breakthrough despite being given annual extensions beyond the two-year period starting 1998. The creation of the MDMA was based on the recommendation of the MC Jain Commission. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by an LTTE suicide bomber named Dhanu during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

Headed by a deputy inspector general of police-ranked officer, the agency sent 24 Letters Rogatory to countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia and the United Kingdom seeking information related to the case, including banking transactions. Of responses were received for over 20 requests.

The probe had almost been completed, sources said, adding the CBI will now handle the pending judicial requests or Letters Rogatory sent by the MDMA. The MDMA, initially headed by a joint director-ranked officer before being handed over to the DIG, did not bring on record any startling revelation about the conspiracy, which had tentacles in multiple countries.

